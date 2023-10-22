Big Ten bowl projections: College Football Playoff, New Year's Six predictions after Week 8

Ohio State's win over Penn State helped crystalize the conference's top tier, and surprises such as Minnesota's over Iowa continue to add new teams to the mix for bowl season.

Rutgers clinched bowl eligibility this week, earning its sixth win by beating Indiana 31-14. The Scarlet Knights were in a bowl game with a 5-7 record in 2021 as a late replacement in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, but haven't been traditionally bowl-eligible since 2014, when they finished 8-5 after beating North Carolina in the Quick Lane Bowl.

The Scarlet Knights join Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Iowa as the Big Ten's teams already bowl-eligible. Maryland and Wisconsin have five wins, and Minnesota and Nebraska each earned its fourth win Saturday.

REQUIRED READING: Bowl eligibility is one step, but a major one for Rutgers football. Here's what it means

Ohio State's 20-12 win over Penn State is its biggest conference win on its schedule so far, and Michigan demolished Michigan State 49-0 for another blowout. The coaches poll and AP voters still have Michigan at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3, but they also face each other in the final week of the regular season.

Here are the latest Big Ten bowl projections:

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

This projection remains the same. The Wolverines have shown no sign of slowing, crushing Michigan State, Indiana and Minnesota the past three weeks.

Florida State beat No. 21 Duke on Saturday to put itself firmly at the top of the ACC. The Seminoles battled back from an early 10-0 deficit to outscore the Blue Devils 21-0 in the second half and take home the 38-20 win.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan football QB J.J. McCarthy more than makes amends for 2021 fumble at MSU

There is a world where the loser of Michigan vs. Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff, like what happened last season, but that would require multiple two-loss teams across the other conferences. With Florida State's win and Washington and Oklahoma coming out unscathed Saturday, that path looks rocky right now.

New Year's Six

Orange Bowl: Ohio State vs. Louisville

Peach Bowl: Penn State vs. Alabama

Ohio State is currently the highest ranked team not projected to make the College Football Playoff, which would give it a berth in the Orange Bowl as the highest-ranked, non-College Football Playoff SEC or Big Ten team, or Notre Dame, to face the highest-ranked, non-CFP ACC team.

North Carolina previously held this slot, but after its 31-27 loss to Virginia, one of the ACC's worst teams at 2-5, Louisville surpassed it in the rankings.

REQUIRED READING: '(I) sucked.' How Penn State football QB Drew Allar shouldered blame for Ohio State loss

Penn State lost to Ohio State on Saturday, but it has looked strong against every other opponent and is still ranked in the top-10 on both polls. With the Nittany Lions' loss, it dropped to play No. 8 Alabama, which still is projected to be a top contender in the SEC.

Remaining bowl projections

With the Big Ten's top three teams slated for the CFP and New Year's Six in these projections, the next Big Ten team would go to the Citrus Bowl because of contractual obligations. Based on its placement in the coaches poll, the next team up would be Iowa, against Ole Miss of the SEC.

The rest of the Big Ten bowl game tie-ins, in order of selection, are the Music City Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl and Quick Lane Bowl. The conference vacates its spot in the ReliaQuest Bowl in any bowl season in which one of its teams plays in the Orange Bowl, which Ohio State is projected to do in this example.

Here's how the rest of the teams are projected:

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Ole Miss

Music City Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Vegas Bowl: Maryland vs. USC

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Clemson

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota vs. Kansas

Quick Lane Bowl: Nebraska vs. Toledo

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Big Ten bowl projections, including CFP, New Year's Six after Week 8