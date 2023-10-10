Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 6

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are it will continue in 2023 — we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and look at where we think all of the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week’s games and predict where teams will be traveling for the holidays based on what our little eyeballs tell us.

As it stands, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State should be shoo-ins for the postseason. Others such as Iowa and Wisconsin should be no-brainers as well. Additional teams could be on the fence with a game here or there making a huge difference on whether they make travel plans for the postseason.

And we’re here to figure it all out for you.

Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.

Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and complete playoff picks after Week 6.

Quick Lane Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Prediction | Nebraska vs. Ohio

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The perfect Christmas gift doesn't exi– That's right, tickets to the 34th annual @GuaranteedRate Bowl are on sale now! See you on December 26 for @BowlSeason's only @Big12Conference vs. @bigten matchup! ℹ️ https://t.co/dOqRhlmR93

🎟️ https://t.co/97qkjSBqLw pic.twitter.com/wTe7g2HYU6 — Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) August 23, 2023

What We Predict

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12

Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. TCU

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Football season is knocking at the gates of Yankee Stadium.

The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl returns 12/28, tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/K5oWEpPTiJ pic.twitter.com/h0RuaRVnsN — Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (@PinstripeBowl) August 17, 2023

What We Predict

Date | Friday, Dec. 29

TV | ESPN, 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Rutgers vs. NC State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Saturday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. Ole Miss

ReliaQuest Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. Tennessee

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

New Year’s Day just got 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐙𝐈𝐄𝐑!⁰⁰Our game is set for Monday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. 📰: https://t.co/VP5R2Sm5hn pic.twitter.com/K9AFhhap3N — Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) May 31, 2023

What We Predict

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

Cotton Bowl Classic

What We Predict

Date | Friday, Dec. 29

TV | ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Venue | AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. Texas

Capital One Orange Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Saturday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m. ET

Venue | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | ACC vs. Big Ten or SEC

Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. North Carolina

CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game

Heading into week 4, here is who the media have projected to play in the @CFBPlayoff Semifinal at the #RoseBowl Game. pic.twitter.com/20KSsjEAV9 — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) September 23, 2023

What We Predict

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. Washington

CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ESPN, 8:45 p.m. ET

Venue | Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. Florida State

College Football Playoff National Championship game

What We Predict

Date | Monday, Jan. 8

TV | ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue | NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner

Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. Michigan

