Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 7
The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are it will continue in 2023 — we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and look at where we think all of the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week’s games and predict where teams will be traveling for the holidays based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
As it stands, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State have already locked in bowl-eligibility and are probably headed to a very lucrative bowl as they battle it out for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Iowa has also secured a trip to the postseason while others like Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland are on the doorstep. Additional teams could be on the fence with a game here or there making a huge difference on whether they make travel plans for the postseason.
And we’re here to figure it all out for you.
Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.
Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and complete playoff picks after Week 7.
Quick Lane Bowl
College football is back in the D!
Mark your calendars for the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl!
📆 December 26, 2023
⏰ 2:00 p.m. ET
📺 @espn
🏟 @fordfield
🏈 @B1Gfootball vs @MACSports #BowlSeason #QLB2023 pic.twitter.com/uUmcrrIShn
— Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) May 31, 2023
What We Predict
Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26
TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET
Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Prediction | Nebraska vs. Miami (OH)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The perfect Christmas gift doesn't exi–
That's right, tickets to the 34th annual @GuaranteedRate Bowl are on sale now! See you on December 26 for @BowlSeason's only @Big12Conference vs. @bigten matchup!
ℹ️ https://t.co/dOqRhlmR93
🎟️ https://t.co/97qkjSBqLw pic.twitter.com/wTe7g2HYU6
— Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) August 23, 2023
What We Predict
Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26
TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET
Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12
Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. Baylor
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Football season is knocking at the gates of Yankee Stadium.
The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl returns 12/28, tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/K5oWEpPTiJ pic.twitter.com/h0RuaRVnsN
— Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (@PinstripeBowl) August 17, 2023
What We Predict
Date | Friday, Dec. 29
TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET
Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Prediction | Rutgers vs. NC State
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
🚨 breaking news 🚨
we return to @NissanStadium this dec. 30 on @ABCNetwork!
📰 full release: https://t.co/NhVrajpLsU pic.twitter.com/wbUEH9S7HD
— TransPerfect Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) May 31, 2023
What We Predict
Date | Saturday, Dec. 30
TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET
Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. Missouri
ReliaQuest Bowl
Mark your calendars… the ReliaQuest Bowl is just 150 days away!
🗓️ January 1st, 2024
⏰ Kickoff @ 12:00 PM ET
🏟️ Raymond James Stadium
📺 ESPN2#ReliaQuestBowl #NewYearsDayGame #MoreThanAGame #TampaBay #RaymondJamesStadium #CFB #GameOn #bowlseason pic.twitter.com/BbDvNfVw6A
— ReliaQuest Bowl (@ReliaQuestBowl) August 4, 2023
What We Predict
Date | Monday, Jan. 1
TV | ESPN2, Noon ET
Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. LSU
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
New Year’s Day just got 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐙𝐈𝐄𝐑!⁰⁰Our game is set for Monday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.
📰: https://t.co/VP5R2Sm5hn pic.twitter.com/K9AFhhap3N
— Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) May 31, 2023
What We Predict
Date | Monday, Jan. 1
TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET
Venue | Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. Ole Miss
Cotton Bowl Classic
What We Predict
Date | Friday, Dec. 29
TV | ESPN, 8 p.m. ET
Venue | AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large
Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. Texas
Capital One Orange Bowl
What We Predict
Date | Saturday, Dec. 30
TV | ESPN, 4 p.m. ET
Venue | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins | ACC vs. Big Ten or SEC
Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. North Carolina
CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game
Heading into week 4, here is who the media have projected to play in the @CFBPlayoff Semifinal at the #RoseBowl Game. pic.twitter.com/20KSsjEAV9
— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) September 23, 2023
What We Predict
Date | Monday, Jan. 1
TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET
Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large
Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. Washington
CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl
What We Predict
Date | Monday, Jan. 1
TV | ESPN, 8:45 p.m. ET
Venue | Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large
Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. Florida State
College Football Playoff National Championship game
What We Predict
Date | Monday, Jan. 8
TV | ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue | NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner
Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. Michigan
Georgia Bulldogs
What We Say
Georgia has looked a little disinterested this season at time, but the schedule hasn’t exactly been a motivating one. What we saw when the Dawgs needed to get ready against Kentucky is what you’ll see when there’s a lot on the line. Georgia pulls off the 3-peat and we all wonder when it will end with all of the talent that’s flocking to Athens.
