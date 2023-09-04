Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 1

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are it will continue in 2023 — or so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us, and we’re throwing caution to the wind and trying to figure this whole thing out for the preseason.

As it stands, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State should be shoo-ins for the postseason. Others like Iowa and Wisconsin should be no-brainers as well, but others could be on the fence with a game here or there making a huge difference on whether they go traveling for the holiday season.

Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.

Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and complete CFP picks after Week 1.

Quick Lane Bowl

What We Project

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. Miami (OH)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 9 p.m. ET

Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12

Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. Texas Tech

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Wednesday, Dec. 27

TV | ESPN, 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. Louisville

Bad Boys Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Football season is knocking at the gates of Yankee Stadium.

The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl returns 12/28, tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/K5oWEpPTiJ pic.twitter.com/h0RuaRVnsN — Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (@PinstripeBowl) August 17, 2023

What We Project

Date | Thursday, Dec. 28

TV | ESPN, 2:15 p.m. ET

Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Transperfect Music City Bowl

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Arkansas

ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. LSU

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

New Year’s Day just got 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐙𝐈𝐄𝐑!⁰⁰Our game is set for Monday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. 📰: https://t.co/VP5R2Sm5hn pic.twitter.com/K9AFhhap3N — Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) May 31, 2023

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

NEXT … Big Ten teams in the New Year’s Six bowls

Cotton Bowl Classic

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Friday, Dec. 29

TV | ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue | AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Texas

Capital One Orange Bowl

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m. ET

Venue | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | ACC vs. Big Ten or SEC

Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. Clemson

NEXT … College Football Playoff games

CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. Alabama

CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ESPN, 8:45 p.m. ET

Venue | Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction | Florida State vs. Georgia

College Football Playoff National Championship

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 8

TV | ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue | NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner

Bowl Prediction | Alabama vs. Georgia

[lawrence-related id=116817]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire