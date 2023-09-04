Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 1
The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are it will continue in 2023 — or so we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us, and we’re throwing caution to the wind and trying to figure this whole thing out for the preseason.
As it stands, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State should be shoo-ins for the postseason. Others like Iowa and Wisconsin should be no-brainers as well, but others could be on the fence with a game here or there making a huge difference on whether they go traveling for the holiday season.
Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.
Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and complete CFP picks after Week 1.
What We Project
Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26
TV | ESPN, 5:30 p.m. ET
Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. Miami (OH)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
What We Project
Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26
TV | ESPN, 9 p.m. ET
Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12
Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. Texas Tech
Duke's Mayo Bowl
What We Project
Date | Wednesday, Dec. 27
TV | ESPN, 5:30 p.m. ET
Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. Louisville
Bad Boys Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
What We Project
Date | Thursday, Dec. 28
TV | ESPN, 2:15 p.m. ET
Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Prediction | Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Transperfect Music City Bowl
What We Project
Date | Saturday, Dec. 30
TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET
Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Arkansas
ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)
What We Project
Date | Monday, Jan. 1
TV | ESPN2, Noon ET
Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. LSU
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
What We Project
Date | Monday, Jan. 1
TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET
Venue | Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Tennessee
Cotton Bowl Classic
What We Project
Date | Friday, Dec. 29
TV | ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET
Venue | AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large
Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Texas
Capital One Orange Bowl
What We Project
Date | Saturday, Dec. 30
TV | ESPN, 4 p.m. ET
Venue | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins | ACC vs. Big Ten or SEC
Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. Clemson
CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game
What We Project
Date | Monday, Jan. 1
TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET
Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large
Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. Alabama
CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl
What We Project
Date | Monday, Jan. 1
TV | ESPN, 8:45 p.m. ET
Venue | Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large
Bowl Prediction | Florida State vs. Georgia
College Football Playoff National Championship
What We Project
Date | Monday, Jan. 8
TV | ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue | NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner
Bowl Prediction | Alabama vs. Georgia
