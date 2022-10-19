Big Ten bowl projections from College Football News after Week 7

Our friends over at College Football News have provided their updated bowl projections after Week 7, and it appears the Ohio State Buckeyes’ position has stayed the same. This makes sense considering Ohio State has been extremely impressive so far this season and was already near the top of all the fun.

It was another insane week in the Big Ten despite some of the teams being on a bye, but we saw the Michigan Wolverines flex their muscles against the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Wisconsin Badgers take an L against the Michigan State Spartans.

Let’s dive into where each Big Ten team is slated when it comes to bowl season according to Pete Fiutak of CFN.

Quick Lane Bowl

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

10:15 p.m., ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Baylor

Pinstripe Bowl

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

2 p.m., ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs. Minnesota

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

Noon, ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: NC State vs. Purdue

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Noon, ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs. Arkansas

ReliaQuest Bowl

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

Noon, ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Bowl Ties: SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC

Bowl Projection: Kentucky vs. Illinois

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

1 p.m., ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Ole Miss

Rose Bowl

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

5 p.m., ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. UCLA

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

4 p.m. or 8 p.m., ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Bowl Ties: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs. Oregon

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

TBA, ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Winner vs. Fiesta Bowl Winner

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia

