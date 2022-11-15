Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 11

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen.

As it stands, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Maryland have already become bowl-eligible from the East division, with Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, and Minnesota official as well from the West. We project that Michigan State and Wisconsin will get there too, each needing to win one of their last two games. That makes ten teams that we think will go traveling for the holiday season in the Big Ten.

Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.

Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and CFP picks after Week 11 of the season.

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan offensive lineman Wesley French (66) raises the trophy after the Broncos’ 52-24 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Ford Field.

Quick Lane

What We Project

Date | Monday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Miami (OH)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘:

The only college football postseason matchup between members of the @bigten and @Big12Conference, the @GuaranteedRate Bowl returns to @downtownphoenix on Tue, Dec. 27! 🎟 https://t.co/TXp2CoXMW9 pic.twitter.com/oMZrN4gKdE — Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) August 3, 2022

What We Project

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 27

TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Prediction | Michigan State vs. Oklahoma

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

The countdown is on. Gridiron greatness in 50. pic.twitter.com/Pp5ug4ny7S — Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (@PinstripeBowl) November 9, 2022

What We Project

Date | Thursday, Dec. 29

TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. Duke

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers gather around their winning trophy after beating Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Friday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. NC State

Transperfect Music City Bowl

Purdue Jeff Brohm raises the trophy after winning during the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl between Tennessee and Purdue at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Hpt Music City Bowl Second Half 20. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Purdue vs. Arkansas

ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)

We’re so excited to announce Tampa-based @ReliaQuest as our title sponsor!! A global company doing amazing things. The perfect partner for us! Welcome to the @ReliaQuestBowl!🏈 Read release here: https://t.co/QdxkIc6tTg#ReliaQuestBowl #ReliaQuest #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/DqG51sCb23 — ReliaQuest Bowl (@ReliaQuestBowl) June 9, 2022

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. Florida

Citrus Bowl

Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; A detailed view of an endzone pylon with the 2022 Citrus Bowl logo on the field prior to the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kentucky Wildcats at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | Camping World Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. Ole Miss

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo at midfield before between the Southern California Trojans Trojans and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins | At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. UCF

Rose Bowl Game

Jan 2, 2012; Pasadena, CA, USA; Roses stamped with Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers logos prior to the game in the 2012 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. USC

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Dec 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of the 2015 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl logo prior to the game between the Houston Cougars and the Florida State Seminoles at the Georgia Dome. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m or 8 p.m. ET

Venue | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. Tennessee

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)

𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐖: 🔒 in your seats for the 2022 @vrbo #FiestaBowl, where two of the top ranked teams in the country will compete in the @CFBPlayoff Semifinal on New Year’s Eve! 🏈 https://t.co/7eHPTJaFum#VrboFB pic.twitter.com/j2KXHHTwGB — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) August 3, 2022

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m or 8 p.m. ET

Venue | State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. TCU

College Football Playoff National Championship game

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 9

TV | ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Venue | SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner

Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Georgia

