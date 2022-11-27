Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 13

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.

Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Maryland are all bowl-eligible from the East division, with Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin official as well from the West. That makes a total of nine teams that will be traveling for the holiday season from the conference and we’re here to project and predict what plane tickets they’ll all be purchasing for travel to mostly warmer locations.

Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.

Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and complete CFP picks after Week 13 of the season.

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan offensive lineman Wesley French (66) raises the trophy after the Broncos’ 52-24 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Ford Field.

Quick Lane. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Prediction | No Big Ten teams projected eligible

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘:

The only college football postseason matchup between members of the @bigten and @Big12Conference, the @GuaranteedRate Bowl returns to @downtownphoenix on Tue, Dec. 27! 🎟 https://t.co/TXp2CoXMW9 pic.twitter.com/oMZrN4gKdE — Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) August 3, 2022

What We Project

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 27

TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. Texas Tech

Bad Boys Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

The countdown is on. Gridiron greatness in 50. pic.twitter.com/Pp5ug4ny7S — Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (@PinstripeBowl) November 9, 2022

What We Project

Date | Thursday, Dec. 29

TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Pittsburgh

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers gather around their winning trophy after beating Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Friday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. NC State

Transperfect Music City Bowl

Purdue Jeff Brohm raises the trophy after winning during the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl between Tennessee and Purdue at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. Missouri

ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)

We’re so excited to announce Tampa-based @ReliaQuest as our title sponsor!! A global company doing amazing things. The perfect partner for us! Welcome to the @ReliaQuestBowl!🏈 Read release here: https://t.co/QdxkIc6tTg#ReliaQuestBowl #ReliaQuest #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/DqG51sCb23 — ReliaQuest Bowl (@ReliaQuestBowl) June 9, 2022

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Purdue vs. Mississippi State

Citrus Bowl

Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; A detailed view of an endzone pylon with the 2022 Citrus Bowl logo on the field prior to the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kentucky Wildcats at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | Camping World Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. LSU

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo at midfield before between the Southern California Trojans Trojans and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins | At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. UCF

Rose Bowl Game

Total Rose Bowl appearances by Big Ten teams all-time | Buckeyes Wire

Jan 2, 2012; Pasadena, CA, USA; Roses stamped with Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers logos prior to the game in the 2012 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Utah

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Dec 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of the 2015 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl logo prior to the game between the Houston Cougars and the Florida State Seminoles at the Georgia Dome. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m or 8 p.m. ET

Venue | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. USC

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)

𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐖: 🔒 in your seats for the 2022 @vrbo #FiestaBowl, where two of the top ranked teams in the country will compete in the @CFBPlayoff Semifinal on New Year’s Eve! 🏈 https://t.co/7eHPTJaFum#VrboFB pic.twitter.com/j2KXHHTwGB — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) August 3, 2022

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m or 8 p.m. ET

Venue | State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. TCU

College Football Playoff National Championship

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 9

TV | ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Venue | SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner

Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. Georgia

