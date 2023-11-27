Big Ten bowl projections: College Football Playoff, New Year's Six predictions after Week 13

With the regular season coming to a close, the bowl picture is now clear and the Big Ten has nine teams headed to postseason play.

Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) will meet Iowa (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday. The Wolverines beat Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) 30-24 on Saturday, securing their spot in the championship game against the Hawkeyes.

Blake Corum scored two rushing touchdowns and Will Johnson and Rod Moore each picked off Kyle McCord to earn a win in "The Game" and, likely, a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Three teams were fighting for bowl eligibility during rivalry week: Minnesota, Nebraska and Illinois. The Golden Gophers (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) fell 28-14 to Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, but with one remaining spot across 82 bowl games, Minnesota clinched bowl eligibility as the 5-7 team with the highest Academic Progress Rating.

The Hawkeyes walked off the Cornhuskers (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) in a 13-10 win, ending Nebraska's bowl eligibility hopes. Likewise, the Illini (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) lost a 45-43 shootout against Northwestern (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) to end their season.

Here are the latest bowl projections for the Big Ten:

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Washington

Michigan won "The Game," which puts them in prime position to make the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines' 30-24 home win earned them their second consecutive undefeated regular season and the opportunity to compete for their third consecutive Big Ten championship.

Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended for the final three games of the regular season, will also be back on the sidelines against Iowa in Indianapolis. Washington is set up for a rematch with Oregon, who they beat in October, in the Pac-12 title game. The winner of that game will almost certainly make the playoff.

Florida State eked out a win over in-state rival Florida, but the injury to quarterback Jordan Travis bumped Washington ahead of the Seminoles in the CFP rankings.

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl: Ohio State vs. Louisville

Peach Bowl: Penn State vs. Tulane

The Orange Bowl takes the highest-ranked Big Ten, SEC team (or Notre Dame) and the highest-ranked ACC team. Despite the loss, Ohio State sits at No. 6 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll, making it the current highest-ranked Big Ten or SEC team not in the playoff bracket.

Despite Saturday's loss to Kentucky, Louisville is still the second-highest ranked ACC team after Florida State, and will likely be the ACC representative in the Orange Bowl.

Meanwhile, a dominant 42-0 win over Michigan State helped Penn State put a bow on its case to make the New Year's Six. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 10 on the AP and Coaches Polls, ahead of fellow 10-2 teams Ole Miss and Oklahoma, putting them in strong position for a New Year's Six berth.

One of the Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will take the top-ranked Group of 5 team, which has been Tulane for much of the season. The fact that Ole Miss has previously played Tulane this season is also a mark in Penn State's favor.

Remaining bowl projections

The Big Ten has six bowl-eligible teams outside the top three.

With Michigan in the playoff and Ohio State and Penn State in the New Year’s Six bowls, the Big Ten’s highest-remaining team would earn a spot in the Citrus Bowl. In this projection, Iowa, as the Big Ten West champion and a 10-win team, is a virtual lock for the Citrus Bowl against a top SEC opponent.

Due to contractual obligations, the remaining Big Ten bowl possibilities are, in order of selection: Music City Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl and Quick Lane Bowl. The conference gives up its spot in the ReliaQuest Bowl in any season in which a Big Ten team is selected for the Orange Bowl, which Ohio State is slated to do in this projection.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten’s teams are projected:

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. LSU

Music City Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Georgia Tech

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Maryland vs. Kansas

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Toledo

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Big Ten bowl predictions, including CFP, New Year's Six after Week 13