Big Ten bowl projections: College Football Playoff, New Year's Six predictions after Week 9

What was an eventful week away from the field for the Big Ten — at least for one of its programs — went largely according to plan on it.

With Michigan idle as it remains engulfed in an investigation over alleged and illegal in-person scouting, the conference’s two other top-10 teams both picked up victories in Week 9 of the 2023 college football season.

No. 3 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half on the road to defeat Wisconsin 24-10. No. 9 Penn State (7-1, 4-1) rebounded from its loss the previous week to the Buckeyes to beat Indiana 33-24, even after giving up touchdown passes that went for 90 and 69 yards.

While the Big Ten’s best teams won as expected, there were notable results elsewhere in the league.

Nebraska defeated Purdue 31-14 to pick up its fifth win in its past six games and get within one victory of bowl eligibility under first-year coach Matt Rhule. It also gave the Cornhuskers their first three-game win streak since 2016.

Northwestern, widely projected to finish at the bottom of the conference after coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired over a hazing scandal, upset visiting Maryland 33-27 to move to 4-4. Minnesota improved to 5-3 with a 27-12 home win against Michigan State and can get to bowl eligibility next week with a win against Illinois. With the loss, the Spartans will have to win out to become bowl eligible: a tall task with games against Ohio State and Penn State remaining on their schedule.

Iowa and Rutgers were idle last week, but both are already bowl eligible at 6-2. With five teams already eligible for postseason play (and three others within a game of joining them), here are the latest Big Ten bowl projections:

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

The Wolverines were on bye last week, so nothing changes here.

For all the instability that has surrounded it over the better part of the past two weeks, coach Jim Harbaugh’s team has been remarkably consistent and dominant this season, defeating each of its first eight opponents by at least 24 points apiece. Michigan is the only FBS team that ranked in the top six nationally in scoring offense and scoring defense.

The Wolverines have a difficult road ahead, with a Nov. 11 game at Penn State and its annual rivalry matchup with Ohio State on Nov. 25. It could still make the playoff even with a loss in one of those games, but the path to the national semifinals is much clearer and easier if it doesn’t stumble.

Florida State has asserted itself as the class of the ACC and has a relatively manageable schedule ahead of it, though rivalry games against Miami on Nov. 11 and at Florida on Nov. 25 could be tricky.

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl : Ohio State vs. Louisville

Peach Bowl: Penn State vs. Alabama

Ohio State, projected as the highest-rated non-playoff team from the Big Ten or SEC (or Notre Dame), is slated to earn a spot into the Orange Bowl.

There, they would face off against Louisville, which merits inclusion as the highest-rated ACC team that’s not in the playoff. Beyond Florida State and Louisville, only one other ACC team — Virginia Tech, at 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the ACC — has fewer than two losses in conference play.

Penn State’s 20-12 loss in Week 8 against Ohio State pushes it out of Orange Bowl consideration for now, but as the No. 9 team in the US LBM Coaches poll, it’s still in position to become a New Year’s Six participant for the fifth time in the past eight seasons. The Nittany Lions are projected to face Alabama, which is currently one spot ahead of it in the Coaches Poll. It would be the first matchup between the two storied programs since 2011.

Remaining bowl projections

The Big Ten has three ranked teams, each of which is in the top-10. With those options off the board to the playoff and the New Year’s Six Bowls, the next-highest-rated squad from the conference has a tie-in with the Citrus Bowl.

Due to contractual obligations, the remaining Big Ten bowl possible possibilities are, in order of selection, the Music City Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl and Quick Lane Bowl. The conference gives up its spot in the ReliaQuest Bowl in any bowl season in which one of its members represents it in the Orange Bowl (which Ohio State is projected to do in this scenario).

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten’s teams are projected:

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. LSU

Music City Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. USC

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Clemson

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota vs. Iowa State

Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland vs. Toledo

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Big Ten bowl projections, including CFP, New Year's Six after Week 9