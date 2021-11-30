Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 13

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2021, or so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that has been — and hopefully will continue to be — COVID-19 drama-free for the most part.

We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. Week 13 had a big shakeup because of some rivalry week game results that have shifted CFP and bowl expectations.

Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl-tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.

Below is a look at the bowl projections after Week 13 of the college football season.

Quick Lane Bowl

Details

Monday, Dec. 27

ESPN, 11 a.m EST

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: No Big Ten team available

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Details

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Projection: Maryland vs. West Virginia

Pinstripe Bowl

Details

Wednesday, Dec. 29

ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Louisville

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 3 p.m. EST

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs. Auburn

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Outback Bowl

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, noon EST

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Mississippi State

Citrus Bowl

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Texas A&M

Rose Bowl

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN, 5 p.m. EST

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs. Oregon

Fiesta Bowl

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN, 1 p.m. EST

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-large vs. Atl-large

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. Notre Dame

Capital One Orange Bowl

Details

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Details

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State

College Football Playoff national championship game presented by AT&T

Details

Monday, Jan. 10

ESPN, 8 p.m. EST

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Oklahoma State

