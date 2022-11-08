Big Ten bowl predictions, College Football Playoff picks after Week 10

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen.

Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.

Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and CFP picks after Week 10 of the season.

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan offensive lineman Wesley French (66) raises the trophy after the Broncos’ 52-24 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Ford Field.

Quick Lane. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Monday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Prediction | Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘:

The only college football postseason matchup between members of the @bigten and @Big12Conference, the @GuaranteedRate Bowl returns to @downtownphoenix on Tue, Dec. 27! 🎟 https://t.co/TXp2CoXMW9 pic.twitter.com/oMZrN4gKdE — Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) August 3, 2022

Details

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 27

TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. Baylor

Story continues

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

We're honored to announce @badboymowers as our new title partner. Welcome to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl – we'll see you on December 29th. pic.twitter.com/HO4NaTf0a6 — Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (@PinstripeBowl) August 16, 2022

Details

Date | Thursday, Dec. 29

TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Purdue vs. Wake Forest

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers gather around their winning trophy after beating Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Friday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. NC State

Transperfect Music City Bowl

Purdue Jeff Brohm raises the trophy after winning during the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl between Tennessee and Purdue at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Music City Bowl Second Half. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. South Carolina

ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)

We’re so excited to announce Tampa-based @ReliaQuest as our title sponsor!! A global company doing amazing things. The perfect partner for us! Welcome to the @ReliaQuestBowl!🏈 Read release here: https://t.co/QdxkIc6tTg#ReliaQuestBowl #ReliaQuest #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/DqG51sCb23 — ReliaQuest Bowl (@ReliaQuestBowl) June 9, 2022

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. Kentucky

Citrus Bowl

𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐓: The 2023 @vrbo Citrus Bowl will kick off on Monday, January 2 this upcoming season. #CitrusBowl MORE » https://t.co/NHCsjuDoF9 pic.twitter.com/BxbzZalJis — Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) May 26, 2022

Details

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | Camping World Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. Ole Miss

NEXT … Big Ten teams in NEW Year’s Six Bowls

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo at midfield before between the Southern California Trojans Trojans and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins | At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. UCF

Rose Bowl Game

Details

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. USC

NEXT … College Football Playoff Games

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Dec 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of the 2015 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl logo prior to the game between the Houston Cougars and the Florida State Seminoles at the Georgia Dome.Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m or 8 p.m. ET

Venue | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Prediction | Clemson vs. Georgia

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)

𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐖: 🔒 in your seats for the 2022 @vrbo #FiestaBowl, where two of the top ranked teams in the country will compete in the @CFBPlayoff Semifinal on New Year’s Eve! 🏈 https://t.co/7eHPTJaFum#VrboFB pic.twitter.com/j2KXHHTwGB — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) August 3, 2022

Details

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m or 8 p.m. ET

Venue | State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Tennessee

College Football Playoff National Championship game

Date | Monday, Jan. 9

TV | ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Venue | SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner

Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Georgia

[listicle id=99952]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire