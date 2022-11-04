Big Ten bowl predictions, College Football Playoff picks after Week 9

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — or so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen.

Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.

Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and CFP picks after Week 9 of the season.

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan offensive lineman Wesley French (66) raises the trophy after the Broncos’ 52-24 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Ford Field. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Monday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Prediction | No Projected Big Ten teams available

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck (center) celebrates with the trophy alongside players Tyler Nubin (left) and Ky Thomas (right) after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Chase Field. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 27

TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. Baylor

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec 27, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; General view of the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl logo prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Wisconsin Badgers at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Thursday, Dec. 29

TV | ESPN, 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest

Story continues

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers gather around their winning trophy after beating Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Friday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Purdue vs. NC State

Transperfect Music City Bowl

Dec 30, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; General view of the Music City Bowl logo prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Louisville Cardinals in the 2015 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. South Carolina

ReliaQuest Bowl

We’re so excited to announce Tampa-based @ReliaQuest as our title sponsor!! A global company doing amazing things. The perfect partner for us! Welcome to the @ReliaQuestBowl!🏈 Read release here: https://t.co/QdxkIc6tTg#ReliaQuestBowl #ReliaQuest #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/DqG51sCb23 — ReliaQuest Bowl (@ReliaQuestBowl) June 9, 2022

Details

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. Kentucky

Citrus Bowl

𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐓: The 2023 @vrbo Citrus Bowl will kick off on Monday, January 2 this upcoming season. #CitrusBowl MORE » https://t.co/NHCsjuDoF9 pic.twitter.com/BxbzZalJis — Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) May 26, 2022

Details

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ABC, 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue | Camping World Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. LSU

NEXT … Big Ten teams in NEW Year’s Six Bowls

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo at midfield before between the Southern California Trojans Trojans and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN, 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue | AT&T Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins | At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. Tulane

Rose Bowl

Big Ten football bowl lineup, CFP Playoff game schedule for 2022

Jan 6, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; An exterior view of the Rose Bowl stadium prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Auburn Tigers in the 2014 BCS National Championship game at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN, 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. UCLA

NEXT … College Football Playoff Games

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Dec 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of the 2015 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl logo prior to the game between the Houston Cougars and the Florida State Seminoles at the Georgia Dome. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 4:00 p.m or 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Prediction | Clemson vs. Georgia

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)

𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐖: 🔒 in your seats for the 2022 @vrbo #FiestaBowl, where two of the top ranked teams in the country will compete in the @CFBPlayoff Semifinal on New Year’s Eve! 🏈 https://t.co/7eHPTJaFum#VrboFB pic.twitter.com/j2KXHHTwGB — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) August 3, 2022

Details

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 4:00 p.m or 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue | State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Tennessee

[listicle id=99593]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire