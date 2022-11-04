Big Ten bowl predictions, College Football Playoff picks after Week 9
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — or so we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen.
Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.
Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and CFP picks after Week 9 of the season.
Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan offensive lineman Wesley French (66) raises the trophy after the Broncos’ 52-24 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Ford Field. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Date | Monday, Dec. 26
TV | ESPN, 2:30 p.m. ET
Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Prediction | No Projected Big Ten teams available
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck (center) celebrates with the trophy alongside players Tyler Nubin (left) and Ky Thomas (right) after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Chase Field. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Date | Tuesday, Dec. 27
TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET
Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)
Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. Baylor
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec 27, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; General view of the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl logo prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Wisconsin Badgers at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Date | Thursday, Dec. 29
TV | ESPN, 2:00 p.m. ET
Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers gather around their winning trophy after beating Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Date | Friday, Dec. 30
TV | ESPN, Noon ET
Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Prediction | Purdue vs. NC State
Transperfect Music City Bowl
Dec 30, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; General view of the Music City Bowl logo prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Louisville Cardinals in the 2015 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Date | Saturday, Dec. 31
TV | ESPN, Noon ET
Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. South Carolina
ReliaQuest Bowl
Details
Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ESPN2, Noon ET
Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. Kentucky
Citrus Bowl
Details
Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ABC, 1:00 p.m. ET
Venue | Camping World Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. LSU
NEXT … Big Ten teams in NEW Year’s Six Bowls
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo at midfield before between the Southern California Trojans Trojans and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ESPN, 1:00 p.m. ET
Venue | AT&T Stadium, Dallas, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins | At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. Tulane
Rose Bowl
Jan 6, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; An exterior view of the Rose Bowl stadium prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Auburn Tigers in the 2014 BCS National Championship game at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ESPN, 5:00 p.m. ET
Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. UCLA
NEXT … College Football Playoff Games
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)
Dec 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of the 2015 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl logo prior to the game between the Houston Cougars and the Florida State Seminoles at the Georgia Dome. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Date | Saturday, Dec. 31
TV | ESPN, 4:00 p.m or 8:00 p.m. ET
Venue | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Prediction | Clemson vs. Georgia
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)
Details
Date | Saturday, Dec. 31
TV | ESPN, 4:00 p.m or 8:00 p.m. ET
Venue | State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Tennessee
