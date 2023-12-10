Big Ten Bowl Games 2023: How to Watch, Matchups, Odds for Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and More

Bowl season is upon us in college football, meaning that as the holidays approach, so do some unusual and exciting matchups we don’t normally get to see in the sport. Bowl games are a reward at the end of the season for teams and fans alike, provided you team can achieve at least a .500 (or 6-6) record during the regular season.

The headliners for the Big Ten are the Michigan Wolverines playing in the Rose Bowl, one of the College Football Playoff semifinals, against perennial national powerhouse Alabama. This is Michigan’s third straight appearance in the CFP; they’ve lost in the semifinals the last two seasons. Ohio State is the only Big Ten team with a CFP national title, which the Buckeyes won the first time the playoff was held after the 2014 season. The Wolverines will look to add to the Big Ten’s national title count in the final year of the four-team playoff format.

Here’s what you need to know about when and how to watch the nine Bowl games featuring Big Ten teams in the coming weeks.

Betting info is provided by BetMGM. Specific matchup links are included with each game below.

Which Big Ten teams are playing in bowl games?

Nine of the 14 teams in the Big Ten conference earned a Bowl appearance (albeit 5-7 Minnesota made it in via their academic achievements rather than on-field record). In addition to Minnesota, the Big Ten teams making Bowl appearances are Michigan (CFP semifinal), Northwestern, Penn State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Maryland, and Iowa.

Big Ten Bowl Game Schedule 2023-24

Saturday, December 23

Utah vs. Northwestern – SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:30pm ET on ABC

Allegiant Stadium (home of NFL’s Raiders) in Las Vegas, Nevada

Utah (8-4) is favored over Northwestern (7-5)

Tuesday, December 26

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota – Quick Lane Bowl

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:00pm ET on ESPN

Ford Field (home of NFL’s Lions) in Detroit, Michigan

Minnesota (5-7) is a slight favorite over Bowling Green (7-5)

Thursday, December 28

Rutgers vs. Miami – Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:15pm ET on ESPN

Yankee Stadium (home of MLB’s Yankees) in New York, New York

Miami (7-5) is a slight favorite over Rutgers (6-6)

Friday, December 29

#9 Missouri vs. #7 Ohio State – Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:00pm ET on ESPN

AT&T Stadium (home of NFL’s Cowboys) in Arlington, Texas

Missouri (10-2) is a slight favorite over Ohio State (11-1)

Saturday, December 30

#11 Ole Miss vs. #10 Penn State – Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:00pm ET on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of NFL’s Falcons) in Atlanta, Georgia

Penn State (10-2) is a slight favorite over Ole Miss (10-2)

Auburn vs. Maryland – TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:00pm ET on ABC

Nissan Stadium (home of NFL’s Titans) in Nashville, Tennessee

Auburn (6-6) is a slight favorite over Maryland (7-5)



Monday, January 1

Wisconsin vs. #13 LSU – ReliaQuest Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:00pm ET on ESPN 2

Raymond James Stadium (home of NFL’s Buccaneers) in Tampa, Florida

LSU (9-3) is favored over Wisconsin (7-5)

#17 Iowa vs. #21 Tennessee – Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:00pm ET on ABC

Camping World Stadium (home of MLS’s Orlando City SC) in Orlando, Florida

Tennessee (8-4) is favored over Iowa (10-3)

#4 Alabama vs. #1 Michigan – Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Monday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:00pm ET on ESPN

Rose Bowl (home of UCLA Bruins) in Pasadena, California

Michigan (13-0) is a slight favorite over Alabama (12-1)

Which Big Ten teams are not making a Bowl appearance?

Five Big Ten teams failed to secure a trip to a Bowl Game: Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue, and Illinois. None of them reached the required six-win season. Minnesota got into a Bowl with a 5-7 record thanks to an NCAA exemption based on their Academic Progress Rate score and due to a lack of 6-6 teams to fill out the field.

