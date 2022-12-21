Big Ten Bowl Games 2022: How to Watch, Odds for Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and more

College football Bowl season has already begun, with the first game featuring Big Ten teams set to take place Tuesday, Dec. 27 with Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Nine Big Ten teams went 6-6 or better to qualify for a Bowl, with two of them (Michigan and Ohio State) qualifying for the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve.

Of course, the biggest spotlight will be on those College Football semifinals. Michigan will take on TCU in Phoenix while Ohio State will face Georgia in Atlanta. This marks the first season since the CFP’s inception that two Big Ten teams have earned a spot in the same year. It’s Michigan’s second appearance (2021) and Ohio State’s fifth (2014, ’16, ’19, ’20). Ohio State is the only Big Ten team with a CFP national title, which the Buckeyes won the first time the playoff was held after the 2014 season.

Here’s is what you need to know about when and how to watch the nine Bowl games featuring Big Ten teams in the coming weeks. Betting info is provided by BetMGM**. Specific matchup links are included with each game below, or you can see the full slate of upcoming Bowl Games here.

Tuesday, December 27

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State – Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:15pm ET on ESPN

Chase Field (home of MLB’s Diamondbacks) in Phoenix, AZ

Wisconsin (6-6) is a slight favorite over Oklahoma State (7-5)

Thursday, December 29

Minnesota vs. Syracuse – Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:00pm ET on ESPN

Yankee Stadium (home of MLB’s Yankees) in New York, NY

Minnesota (8-4) is favored over Syracuse (7-5)

Friday, December 30

Maryland vs. NC State – Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:00pm ET on ESPN

Bank of America Stadium (home of NFL’s Panthers) in Charlotte, NC

Maryland (7-5) is a slight favorite over NC State (8-4)

Saturday, December 31

Iowa vs. Kentucky – TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:00pm ET on ABC

Nissan Stadium (home of NFL’s Titans) in Nashville, TN

Iowa (7-5) is a slight favorite over Kentucky (7-5)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU – College Football Playoff semifinal – Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:00pm ET on ESPN

State Farm Stadium (home of NFL’s Cardinals) in Phoenix, AZ

Michigan (13-0) is favored over TCU (12-1)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State – College Football Playoff semifinal – Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:00pm ET on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of NFL’s Falcons) in Atlanta, GA

Georgia (13-0) is favored over Ohio State (11-1)

Monday, January 2

Illinois vs. Mississippi State – ReliaQuest Bowl

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:00pm ET on ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium (home of NFL’s Buccaneers) in Tampa, FL

Mississippi State (8-4) is a slight favorite over Illinois (8-4)

Purdue vs. LSU – Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:00pm ET on ABC

Camping World Stadium (home of MLS’s Orlando City SC) in Orlando, FL

LSU (9-4) is favored over Purdue (8-5)

Penn State vs. Utah – Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:00pm ET on ESPN

Rose Bowl (home of UCLA Bruins) in Pasadena, CA

Utah (10-3) is a slight favorite over Penn State (10-2)

Which Big Ten teams will not play in Bowl Games?

Five Big Ten teams failed to qualify for a Bowl Game and will miss out on the remaining weeks of football: Michigan State, Northwestern, Indiana, Rutgers and Nebraska. Michigan State barely missed out at 5-7. Indiana, Rutgers, and Nebraska all went 4-8 while Northwestern finished at an abysmal 1-11.

