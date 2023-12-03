Big Ten Bowl Game Tracker: Michigan makes Rose Bowl, Ohio State reaches Cotton Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Big Ten has a total of nine bowl-eligible teams this season, and we’re keeping track of where all nine of the schools will end up in the final games of the 2023 college football season.

Here is how things are stacking up so far, and we will update the list as information becomes available.

Rose Bowl – Jan. 1

Michigan earned the No. 1 seed in the final College Football Playoff rankings, and will place in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game on Saturday.

The Wolverines clobbered Iowa 26-0 to earn their third consecutive Big Ten championship, and rolled to a 13-0 record on the regular season.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Jan. 1, and the game will air on ESPN.

Cotton Bowl - Dec. 29

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be headed to Dallas' AT&T Stadium, where they will take on the Missouri Tigers in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Buckeyes went 11-1 on the season, losing their finale against Michigan in Ann Arbor. They also boasted wins over Notre Dame and Penn State this season.

The Tigers earned wins over several ranked teams, including Kentucky and Kansas State. Their lone losses came to LSU and Georgia.

Peach Bowl - Dec. 30

The Penn State Nittany Lions are heading to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they will take on Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Nittany Lions went 10-2 on the regular season, with their lone losses coming to Ohio State and Michigan. They shut out Big Ten West champion Iowa, and also defeated West Virginia in Happy Valley.

Ole Miss had two wins over ranked teams, beating No. 24 Tulane in New Orleans and No. 13 LSU at home. Their only two losses came to the participants in this year's SEC title game, losing to Alabama and Georgia.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl – Jan. 1

The Iowa Hawkeyes, who won the Big Ten West but fell to Michigan in the conference championship game, will head to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers on New Year’s Day.

Kickoff is set for noon, and the game will air on ABC.

Iowa was completely decimated by injuries all season long, and also had one of the worst offenses in America, but their stellar defense still helped them to a division title and another 10-win season under Kirk Ferentz’s leadership.

Tennessee had an interesting season of its own, with four losses and some blowout victories in nonconference games, including a 45-14 win over the University of Texas at San Antonio. They also won at Kentucky in late October before late-season defeats against Missouri and Georgia.

Remaining eligible teams:

Maryland – 7-5

Northwestern – 7-5

Wisconsin – 7-5

Rutgers – 6-6

Minnesota – 5-7 (bowl-eligible due to insufficient number of six-win teams in FBS)

Here are the bowls the Big Ten has contracts with:

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl – Dec. 23

This game will be played at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. A Big Ten team is slated to take on a Pac-12 squad.

Quick Lane Bowl – Dec. 26

This game will be played at Detroit’s Ford Field, with a 1 p.m. Central time kickoff. The Big Ten school in this game will face a team from the Mid-American Conference.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Dec. 26

This game will be contested at Phoenix’s Chase Field, with an 8 p.m. Central time kickoff. The Big Ten representative is set to take on a Big 12 team in the contest.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl – Dec. 28

This game will be played at New York’s Yankee Stadium, with a kickoff set at 1:15 p.m. The Big Ten will take on the ACC in this matchup.

Transperfect Music City Bowl – Dec. 30

This game will be played at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, with a 1 p.m. Central kickoff. This game will pit the Big Ten against the SEC.

ReliaQuest Bowl – Jan. 1

A New Year’s Day showdown is set for Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, with an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN 2. This game will pit the Big Ten against the SEC.