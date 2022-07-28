Big Ten bowl destinations: College Football News’ landing spots for each league member

With the 2022 college football season right around the corner, it’s time for final preseason rankings. Phil Steele released his top 40 where the Iowa Hawkeyes check in as the nation’s preseason No. 20 team.

In all, Phil Steele had six Big Ten squads ranked within his preseason top 25. Elsewhere, Iowa was ranked No. 25 in ESPN’s way-too-early rankings and No. 32 nationally according to Athlon Sports’ most recent top 25 rankings.

Along with final preseason rankings, it’s also time to get those final batches of preseason bowl predictions out and hot off the press before the 2022 college football season commences. Naturally, there will be plenty of shuffling with these predictions week to week.

And, actually, there already has been some. College Football News’ initial bowl projection for Iowa had the Hawkeyes meeting up with Ole Miss in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Now, that’s no longer the case. Who are the Hawkeyes slated to match up with and what about the rest of the Big Ten? Here’s a look at all of College Football News’ preseason Big Ten bowl projections.

It’s not the 2024 college football season yet, but, just for kicks, UCLA and USC are included below as well. All times are CST.

UCLA vs. Ole Miss, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Last year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Maryland vs. Central Michigan, Quick Lane Bowl

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 26

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Last year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Purdue vs. TCU, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Date: Dec. 27

Time: 2:15 or 5:45 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Last year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Nebraska vs. Iowa State, Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 27

Time: 9:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Last year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

North Carolina vs. Minnesota, Pinstripe Bowl

Story continues

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Last year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Wake Forest vs. Iowa, Duke's Mayo Bowl

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Date: Dec. 30

Time: 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Last year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Michigan State vs. South Carolina, TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Last year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 (OT)

LSU vs. Wisconsin, ReliaQuest Bowl

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Last year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Penn State vs. Florida, Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

Last year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

USC vs. Houston, Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Last year: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

Michigan vs. Oregon, Rose Bowl

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Last year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Ohio State vs. Clemson, Fiesta Bowl

oseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 3:00 or 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Last year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Ohio State vs. Alabama, CFP National Championship

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Date: Jan. 9, 2023

Time: TBA

TV: ESPN

Last year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

