Big Ten bowl destinations: College Football News’ landing spots for each league member
With the 2022 college football season right around the corner, it’s time for final preseason rankings. Phil Steele released his top 40 where the Iowa Hawkeyes check in as the nation’s preseason No. 20 team.
In all, Phil Steele had six Big Ten squads ranked within his preseason top 25. Elsewhere, Iowa was ranked No. 25 in ESPN’s way-too-early rankings and No. 32 nationally according to Athlon Sports’ most recent top 25 rankings.
Along with final preseason rankings, it’s also time to get those final batches of preseason bowl predictions out and hot off the press before the 2022 college football season commences. Naturally, there will be plenty of shuffling with these predictions week to week.
And, actually, there already has been some. College Football News’ initial bowl projection for Iowa had the Hawkeyes meeting up with Ole Miss in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.
Now, that’s no longer the case. Who are the Hawkeyes slated to match up with and what about the rest of the Big Ten? Here’s a look at all of College Football News’ preseason Big Ten bowl projections.
It’s not the 2024 college football season yet, but, just for kicks, UCLA and USC are included below as well. All times are CST.
UCLA vs. Ole Miss, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Last year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13
Maryland vs. Central Michigan, Quick Lane Bowl
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 26
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Last year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24
Purdue vs. TCU, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Date: Dec. 27
Time: 2:15 or 5:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Last year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Nebraska vs. Iowa State, Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 27
Time: 9:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Last year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6
North Carolina vs. Minnesota, Pinstripe Bowl
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 29
Time: 1:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Last year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Wake Forest vs. Iowa, Duke's Mayo Bowl
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Date: Dec. 30
Time: 11:00 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Last year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21
Michigan State vs. South Carolina, TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 11:00 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Last year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 (OT)
LSU vs. Wisconsin, ReliaQuest Bowl
MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m.
TV: ESPN2
Last year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Penn State vs. Florida, Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Time: 12:00 p.m.
TV: ABC
Last year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17
USC vs. Houston, Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Time: 12:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Last year: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
Michigan vs. Oregon, Rose Bowl
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Time: 4:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Last year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45
Ohio State vs. Clemson, Fiesta Bowl
oseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 3:00 or 7:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Last year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35
Ohio State vs. Alabama, CFP National Championship
Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Date: Jan. 9, 2023
Time: TBA
TV: ESPN
Last year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18
