Big Ten bowl and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 2

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are it will continue in 2023 — or so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week’s set of games and predict where teams will be traveling for the holidays based on what our little eyeballs tell us.

As it stands, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State should be shoo-ins for the postseason. Others like Iowa and Wisconsin should be no-brainers as well, but others could be on the fence with a game here or there making a huge difference on whether they go traveling for the holiday season.

Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.

Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and complete playoff picks after Week 2.

Las Vegas Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV | ABC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue | Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Prediction | Rutgers vs. UCLA

Quick Lane Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. Ohio

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 9 p.m. ET

Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12

Bowl Prediction | Michigan State vs. TCU

Bad Boys Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Thursday, Dec. 28

TV | ESPN, 2:15 p.m. ET

Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Transperfect Music City Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Saturday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. Arkansas

ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)

What We Predict

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. LSU

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Cotton Bowl Classic

What We Predict

Date | Friday, Dec. 29

TV | ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Venue | AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Texas

Capital One Orange Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Saturday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m. ET

Venue | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | ACC vs. Big Ten or SEC

Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. Notre Dame

CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game

What We Predict

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. Florida State

CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl

What We Predict

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ESPN, 8:45 p.m. ET

Venue | Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. USC

College Football Playoff National Championship

What We Predict

Date | Monday, Jan. 8

TV | ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue | NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner

Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. Florida State

