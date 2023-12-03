Big Ten bowl and College Football Playoff predictions after conference championship games

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are it will continue in 2023 — we think.

At the end of the regular season, including the conference championship games, nine conference teams are bowl eligible: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa, Rutgers, Maryland, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The latter thanks to it being the best of the five-win teams based on APR score and not enough Football Bowl Subdivision teams getting to six wins.

The big three in the East division are likely headed to a very lucrative bowl, with Michigan most certainly headed to the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 ranked team.

We try to figure out where all the teams in the conference will go bowling, and which four teams will join the Wolverines in the CFP on the eve of the final College Football Playoff rankings, which we took a stab at predicting.

Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.

Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and complete playoff picks after the completion of all of the conference championship games.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

What We Predict

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23

TV: ABC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Prediction – Maryland vs. Utah

Quick Lane Bowl

What We Predict

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Prediction – Minnesota vs. Miami (OH)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

What We Predict

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV: ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Bowl Prediction – Northwestern vs. Kansas

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

What We Predict

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

TV: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction – Rutgers vs. Georgia Tech

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

What We Predict

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

TV: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction – Wisconsin vs. Auburn

ReliaQuest Bowl

What We Predict

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

TV: ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten* vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction – Notre Dame* vs. LSU

*Not enough Big Ten teams eligible

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

What We Predict

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

TV: ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction – Iowa vs. Ole Miss

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

What We Predict

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

TV: ESPN, noon ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction Penn State vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl

What We Predict

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

TV: ESPN, 1 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction – Ohio State vs. Oregon

CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game

What We Predict

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

TV: ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction – Michigan vs. Texas

CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl

What We Predict

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

TV: ESPN, 8:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction – Washington vs. Florida State

College Football Playoff National Championship game

What We Predict

Date: Monday, Jan. 8

TV: ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner

Bowl Prediction – Michigan vs. Washington

College Football Playoff national champion (much to my chagrin)

What will happen

Texas probably has a better chance of beating Michigan than Washington does. Of any of the last three years, if this field holds true, it’s the best chance the Wolverines have to break through and win a national title. The defense will play great against anyone, and the defense is balanced enough to matchup with any team they play. Now, excuse me while I go rinse my mouth out with soap.

