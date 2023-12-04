Big Ten bowl and College Football Playoff game schedule
The 2023 college football regular season is in the books and as is tradition, the Sunday after conference championships is selection Sunday. The College Football Playoff committee has made its final decisions, and many of the bowls have also been written in stone.
Now, whether you agree or disagree with the committee’s decisions, it doesn’t really matter for us Ohio State football fans as the likelihood of landing a spot in the four-team invitational was highly unlikely. The committee was able to get four conference champions in, which was refreshing, but it is never fun seeing Ohio State’s biggest rival, Michigan, in the big dance, while the Buckeyes are relegated to what is essentially a meaningless exhibition.
Below is a look at the bowl slate for Big Ten teams and College Football Playoff games after the completion of all of the conference championship contests.
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
The Matchup
Date: Saturday, Dec. 23
TV: ABC, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Northwestern vs. Utah
Quick Lane Bowl
The Matchup
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26
TV: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET
Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC
Minnesota vs. Bowling Green
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
The Matchup
Date: Friday, Dec. 29
TV: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET
Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC
Rutgers vs. Georgia Tech (PREDICTION)
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
The Matchup
Date: Saturday, Dec. 30
TV: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET
Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Maryland vs. Auburn
ReliaQuest Bowl
The Matchup
Date: Monday, Jan. 1
TV: ESPN2, Noon ET
Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Wisconsin vs. LSU
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
The Matchup
Date: Monday, Jan. 1
TV: ABC, 1 p.m. ET
Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl – Iowa vs. Tennessee
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
The Matchup
Date: Friday, Dec. 29
TV: ESPN, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Ohio State vs. Missouri
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
The Matchup
Date: Saturday, Dec. 30
TV: ESPN, noon ET
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP at-large
Penn State vs. Ole Miss
CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game
The Matchup
Date: Monday, Jan. 1
TV: ESPN, 5 p.m. ET
Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP at-large
Michigan vs. Alabama
CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl
What We Know
Date: Monday, Jan. 1
TV: ESPN, 8:45 p.m. ET
Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP at-large
Washington vs. Texas
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
What We Know
Date: Monday, Jan. 8
TV: ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner
