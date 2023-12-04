Big Ten bowl and College Football Playoff game schedule

The 2023 college football regular season is in the books and as is tradition, the Sunday after conference championships is selection Sunday. The College Football Playoff committee has made its final decisions, and many of the bowls have also been written in stone.

Now, whether you agree or disagree with the committee’s decisions, it doesn’t really matter for us Ohio State football fans as the likelihood of landing a spot in the four-team invitational was highly unlikely. The committee was able to get four conference champions in, which was refreshing, but it is never fun seeing Ohio State’s biggest rival, Michigan, in the big dance, while the Buckeyes are relegated to what is essentially a meaningless exhibition.

Below is a look at the bowl slate for Big Ten teams and College Football Playoff games after the completion of all of the conference championship contests.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

The Matchup

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23

TV: ABC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Northwestern vs. Utah

Quick Lane Bowl

The Matchup

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

The Matchup

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

TV: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC

Rutgers vs. Georgia Tech (PREDICTION)

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

The Matchup

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

TV: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Maryland vs. Auburn

ReliaQuest Bowl

The Matchup

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

TV: ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Wisconsin vs. LSU

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

The Matchup

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

TV: ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl – Iowa vs. Tennessee

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

The Matchup

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

TV: ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Ohio State vs. Missouri

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The Matchup

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

TV: ESPN, noon ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP at-large

Penn State vs. Ole Miss

CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game

The Matchup

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

TV: ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP at-large

Michigan vs. Alabama

CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl

What We Know

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

TV: ESPN, 8:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP at-large

Washington vs. Texas

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

What We Know

Date: Monday, Jan. 8

TV: ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner

