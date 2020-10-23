Big Ten bold predictions: Michigan football, MSU will be surpassed by Indiana

Our Big Ten experts in the USA TODAY Sports Network make bold predictions entering the 2020 college football season.

Frank Bodani, York Daily Record: Minnesota will build on its success from 2019 by winning the Big Ten West division, playing in its first Big Ten title game and taking Ohio State to the wire.

[ Want more Michigan football or Michigan State news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier: Rutgers will find one victory during the nine-week season. Crossover games against Illinois and Purdue along with matchups against Michigan State and Maryland provide the Scarlet Knights a legitimate chance to give Greg Schiano a little momentum in his first season.

View photos He's baaackkk. Greg Schiano ball returns to Piscataway on Saturday, and the guess here is he scores an upset (or two) in 2020. And by upset, we mean just win a game. Rutgers hasn't won a Big Ten game since Nov. 4, 2017, when it topped Maryland, 31-24. More

Graham Couch, The Lansing State Journal: Indiana finishes second in the Big Ten East, behind only Ohio State.

Mark Emmert, The Des Moines Register: Lovie Smith guides Illinois to a 5-3 record in his fifth season at the helm. Quarterback Brandon Peters leads a prolific passing attack featuring wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe in shootout wins over Purdue, Minnesota and Nebraska, and the Illini give Ohio State its biggest scare of and undefeated season.

BIG TEN MEDIA POLL: Here's where experts say U-M will finish

U-M vs. MINNESOTA: Our scouting report, prediction

QB WHISPERER: Why Joe Milton needs vintage Jim Harbaugh to return

Chris Iseman, Asbury Park Press: Ohio State might boast the most talent in the Big Ten by far, but this is a weird year. The Buckeyes won’t go undefeated but still will make the College Football Playoff as expected.

View photos Strike the Heisman pose? Justin Fields is a contender -- and maybe the favorite -- for college football's top individual honor. But can he and Ohio State avoid an upset in the regular season? It may not matter, either way. The Buckeyes seem destined for the College Football Playoff. More

Chad Leistikow, The Des Moines Register: All 14 teams will complete the nine-game season without a coronavirus interruption, and all 14 head coaches will return to their respective institutions for the 2021 season.

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: In a weird year, the West wins the Big Ten title game for the first time since the divisions were realigned. AND Ohio State still goes to the playoff. Like I said, weird year.

Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Michigan and Nebraska, coached by former quarterbacks who returned to their respective alma maters in an attempt to rekindle memories of past glory, will fail to win division titles. As a result, the respective fan bases will begin to wonder if the right man is in charge.

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch: The Big Ten protocols will hold up better than expected and few games will be canceled. Given that there's no margin for error since the season is starting so late, let's hope this turns out to be an accurate prediction.

BIG TEN AWARDS: Preseason all-conference teams; plus, players, coach of year

MSU vs. RUTGERS: Our scouting report, prediction

TUCKER TIME: Mel Tucker's mission in 2020: Build on Dantonio's success

Rainer Sabin, Detroit Free Press: After slogging through a 3-9 season in 2020, Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald will negotiate a turnaround. With Indiana grad transfer Peyton Ramsey in charge and a new coordinator calling plays, the Wildcats should be able to make dramatic improvements on offense after finishing last season fifth-worst in scoring.

Story continues