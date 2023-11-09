Big Ten and biggest national college football game expert picks and predictions for Week 11
Every year (and every week of the season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking the Big Ten football games and some of the bigger college football contests as the season goes on.
After ten weeks of play, it still looks like Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State are the class of the league and the East division with the Wolverines and Nittany Lions set for a cataclysmic meeting on Saturday. The West still looks like a mess, but Iowa is one game up on the likes of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Nebraska. One of those teams will sort it all out eventually — we think.
How will Week 11 play out in the Big Ten? Our writers take turns picking all the games in the Big Ten straight up and against the spread. and since we’re in the full swing of conference play now, we’ll do the same drill on the top six contests in the nation outside of that (our “pick six”).
As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover. If there is a tie, rather than have a cage match or old-fashioned duel, we’ll settle it with less violence and go with the tried, yet true, coin flip where George Washington has the say.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus -3.5 over an opponent: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.
Here are our expert picks for Week 11 as we also look for what type of separation and improvement we see in the upcoming weeks. But first, here’s what the standings look like between our writers after last week’s action.
Results so far
Results of our picks and predictions so far
@PhilHarrisonBW: 90-30 (straight up), 64-56 (against the spread)
@MarkRussell1975: 94-26 SU, 71-49 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 92-28 SU, 63-57 ATS
@MikeFChen: 91-29 SU, 62-58 ATS
@evanrbach: 98-22 SU, 70-50 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 97-23 SU, 69-51 ATS
Next … The Big Ten games and picks
Michigan at Penn State
Saturday, Nov. 11
Noon ET – Fox – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Michigan -4.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan
@MarkRussell1975: Penn State
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State
@MikeFChen: Michigan
@evanrbach: Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Indiana at Illinois
Saturday, Nov. 11
Noon ET – Big Ten Network – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Illinois -6.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Indiana
@MarkRussell1975: Illinois
@JoshKeatley16: Illinois
@MikeFChen: Illinois
@evanrbach: Illinois
CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois
Maryland at Nebraska
Saturday, Nov. 11
Noon ET – Peacock
BetMGM Line: Maryland -2.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland
@MarkRussell1975: Maryland
@JoshKeatley16: Maryland
@MikeFChen: Maryland
@evanrbach: Maryland
CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland
Rutgers at Iowa
Saturday, Nov. 11
3:30 p.m. ET – Big Ten Network – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Iowa -1.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Rutgers
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa
@JoshKeatley16: Iowa
@MikeFChen: Iowa
@evanrbach: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
Minnesota at Purdue
Saturday, Nov. 11
3:30 p.m. ET – NBC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Purdue -1
@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota
@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota
@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota
@MikeFChen: Minnesota
@evanrbach: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Northwestern at Wisconsin
Saturday, Nov. 11
3:30 p.m. ET – FS1 – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Wisconsin -10.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin*
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin*
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
@MikeFChen: Wisconsin
@evanrbach: Wisconsin*
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin*
Michigan State at Ohio State
Saturday, Nov. 11
7:30 p.m. ET – NBC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Ohio State -31.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State
@MikeFChen: Ohio State*
@evanrbach: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
NEXT … The “Pick Six” biggest non-Big Ten games
Alabama at Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 11
Noon ET – ESPN – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Alabama -10.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama
@MarkRussell1975: Alabama*
@JoshKeatley16: Alabama
@MikeFChen: Alabama
@evanrbach: Alabama*
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama
Miami (FL) at Florida State
Saturday, Nov. 11
3:30 p.m. ET – ABC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Florida State -14.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Florida State
@MarkRussell1975: Florida State*
@JoshKeatley16: Florida State
@MikeFChen: Florida State*
@evanrbach: Florida State
CONSENSUS PICK: Florida State
Utah at Washington
Saturday, Nov. 11
3:30 p.m. ET – Fox – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Washington -9.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Washington
@MarkRussell1975: Washington
@JoshKeatley16: Washington
@MikeFChen: Washington
@evanrbach: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington
Ole Miss at Georgia
Saturday, Nov. 11
7:00 p.m. ET – ESPN – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Georgia -10.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia
@MarkRussell1975: Georgia
@JoshKeatley16: Georgia
@MikeFChen: Georgia
@evanrbach: Georgia*
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
Florida at LSU
Saturday, Nov. 11
7:30 p.m. ET – SECN – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: LSU -14
@PhilHarrisonBW: LSU*
@MarkRussell1975: LSU*
@JoshKeatley16: LSU
@MikeFChen: Florida
@evanrbach: LSU*
CONSENSUS PICK: LSU*
USC at Oregon
Saturday, Nov. 11
10:30 p.m. ET – Fox – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Oregon -15.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon*
@MarkRussell1975: Oregon*
@JoshKeatley16: Oregon*
@MikeFChen: Oregon*
@evanrbach: Oregon*
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon*