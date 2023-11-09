Big Ten and biggest national college football game expert picks and predictions for Week 11

Every year (and every week of the season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking the Big Ten football games and some of the bigger college football contests as the season goes on.

After ten weeks of play, it still looks like Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State are the class of the league and the East division with the Wolverines and Nittany Lions set for a cataclysmic meeting on Saturday. The West still looks like a mess, but Iowa is one game up on the likes of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Nebraska. One of those teams will sort it all out eventually — we think.

How will Week 11 play out in the Big Ten? Our writers take turns picking all the games in the Big Ten straight up and against the spread. and since we’re in the full swing of conference play now, we’ll do the same drill on the top six contests in the nation outside of that (our “pick six”).

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover. If there is a tie, rather than have a cage match or old-fashioned duel, we’ll settle it with less violence and go with the tried, yet true, coin flip where George Washington has the say.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus -3.5 over an opponent: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 11 as we also look for what type of separation and improvement we see in the upcoming weeks. But first, here’s what the standings look like between our writers after last week’s action.

Results so far

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Results of our picks and predictions so far

@PhilHarrisonBW: 90-30 (straight up), 64-56 (against the spread)

@MarkRussell1975: 94-26 SU, 71-49 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 92-28 SU, 63-57 ATS

@MikeFChen: 91-29 SU, 62-58 ATS

@evanrbach: 98-22 SU, 70-50 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 97-23 SU, 69-51 ATS

Michigan at Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 11

Noon ET – Fox – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Michigan -4.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

@MikeFChen: Michigan

@evanrbach: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Indiana at Illinois

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 11

Noon ET – Big Ten Network – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Illinois -6.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Indiana

@MarkRussell1975: Illinois

@JoshKeatley16: Illinois

@MikeFChen: Illinois

@evanrbach: Illinois

CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois

Maryland at Nebraska

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 11

Noon ET – Peacock

BetMGM Line: Maryland -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland

@MarkRussell1975: Maryland

@JoshKeatley16: Maryland

@MikeFChen: Maryland

@evanrbach: Maryland

CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland

Rutgers at Iowa

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 11

3:30 p.m. ET – Big Ten Network – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Iowa -1.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Rutgers

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa

@MikeFChen: Iowa

@evanrbach: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Minnesota at Purdue

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 11

3:30 p.m. ET – NBC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Purdue -1

@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota

@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota

@MikeFChen: Minnesota

@evanrbach: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Northwestern at Wisconsin

USA TODAY SMG

Saturday, Nov. 11

3:30 p.m. ET – FS1 – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Wisconsin -10.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin*

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin*

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

@MikeFChen: Wisconsin

@evanrbach: Wisconsin*

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin*

Michigan State at Ohio State

USA TODAY SMG

Saturday, Nov. 11

7:30 p.m. ET – NBC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Ohio State -31.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

@MikeFChen: Ohio State*

@evanrbach: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Alabama at Kentucky

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 11

Noon ET – ESPN – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Alabama -10.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama

@MarkRussell1975: Alabama*

@JoshKeatley16: Alabama

@MikeFChen: Alabama

@evanrbach: Alabama*

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Miami (FL) at Florida State

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Saturday, Nov. 11

3:30 p.m. ET – ABC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Florida State -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Florida State

@MarkRussell1975: Florida State*

@JoshKeatley16: Florida State

@MikeFChen: Florida State*

@evanrbach: Florida State

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida State

Utah at Washington

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Saturday, Nov. 11

3:30 p.m. ET – Fox – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Washington -9.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Washington

@MarkRussell1975: Washington

@JoshKeatley16: Washington

@MikeFChen: Washington

@evanrbach: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

Ole Miss at Georgia

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Saturday, Nov. 11

7:00 p.m. ET – ESPN – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Georgia -10.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia

@MarkRussell1975: Georgia

@JoshKeatley16: Georgia

@MikeFChen: Georgia

@evanrbach: Georgia*

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Florida at LSU

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Saturday, Nov. 11

7:30 p.m. ET – SECN – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: LSU -14

@PhilHarrisonBW: LSU*

@MarkRussell1975: LSU*

@JoshKeatley16: LSU

@MikeFChen: Florida

@evanrbach: LSU*

CONSENSUS PICK: LSU*

USC at Oregon

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 11

10:30 p.m. ET – Fox – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Oregon -15.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon*

@MarkRussell1975: Oregon*

@JoshKeatley16: Oregon*

@MikeFChen: Oregon*

@evanrbach: Oregon*

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon*

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire