Big Ten and big game expert picks and predictions, Week 2

And. We. Are. Off. Every year we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

So off we go for the 2021 season, one that looks like it will be much more normal than what we saw last year. The winner gets an all-expenses-paid pat on the back, so let’s get to it.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over Michigan: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 2, but first, our results after an eventful Week 1.

RESULTS SO FAR

@PhilHarrisonBW: 9-8 SU, 8-9 ATS

@MarkRussell1975: 13-4 SU, 10-7 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 8-9 SU, 7-10 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 10-7 SU, 6-11 ATS

First up … Big Ten early games

Saturday, Sept. 11

Illinois at Virginia

11:00 a.m. EDT | ACC Network

Tipico Line: Virginia -10.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Virginia*

@MarkRussell1975: Virginia

@JoshKeatley16: Virginia

CONSENSUS PICK: Virginia

Youngstown State at Michigan State

Noon EDT | Big Ten Network

Line: Off

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan State

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

Miami (OH) at Minnesota

Noon EDT | ESPNU

Tipico Line: Minnesota -19.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota

@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Indiana State at Northwestern

Story continues

Noon EDT | Big Ten Network

Line: Off

@PhilHarrisonBW: Northwestern

@MarkRussell1975: Northwestern

@JoshKeatley16: Northwestern

CONSENSUS PICK: Northwestern

Oregon at Ohio State

Noon EDT | FOX

Tipico Line: Ohio State -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State*

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State*

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*

Rutgers at Syracuse

2:00 p.m. EDT | ACC Network

Line: Rutgers -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Rutgers

@MarkRussell1975: Rutgers

@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Rutgers

Next … Big Ten later games

Purdue at Connecticut

3:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

Tipico Line: Purdue -34.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue*

@MarkRussell1975: Purdue*

@JoshKeatley16: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue*

Buffalo at Nebraska

3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Nebraska -13.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska

@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska

@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska

Ball State at Penn State

3:30 p.m. | FS1

Tipico Line: Penn State -22.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Iowa at Iowa State

4:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line: Iowa State -4.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa State

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

7:00 p.m. EDT | FS1

Tipico Line: Wisconsin -25.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Idaho at Indiana

7:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Line: Off

@PhilHarrisonBW: Indiana

@MarkRussell1975: Indiana

@JoshKeatley16: Indiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana

Howard at Maryland

7:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Line: Off

@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland

@MarkRussell1975: Maryland

@JoshKeatley16: Maryland

CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland

Washington at Michigan

8:00 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line: Michigan -6.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)

Saturday, Sept. 11

Pittsburgh at Tennessee

Noon EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line: Pittsburgh -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Tennessee

@MarkRussell1975: Tennessee

@JoshKeatley16: Pittsburgh

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Florida at South Florida

1:00 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line: Florida -28.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Florida

@MarkRussell1975: Florida

@JoshKeatley16: Florida

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida

Toledo at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m. EDT | Peacock

Tipico Line: Notre Dame -16.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Notre Dame

@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame

@JoshKeatley16: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Texas A&M vs. Colorado (in Denver)

3:30 p.m. EDT | FOX

Tipico Line: Texas A&M -16.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Texas A&M

@MarkRussell1975: Texas A&M

@JoshKeatley16: Texas A&M

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas A&M

Texas at Arkansas

7:00 p.m. EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line: Texas -7.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Texas

@MarkRussell1975: Texas

@JoshKeatley16: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas

Utah at BYU

10:15 p.m. EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line: Utah -7.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Utah

@MarkRussell1975: Utah*

@JoshKeatley16: Utah

CONSENSUS PICK: Utah

List

Three reasons Ohio State beats Oregon Saturday

Related

Big Ten Football and College Football Playoff bowl projections, Week 1

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.