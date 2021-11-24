Big Ten and big game expert college football picks and predictions, Week 13
Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.
As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
Here are our expert picks for Week 13, but first, our results after Week 12.
Results so far through 12 weeks
@PhilHarrisonBW: 123-47 straight up, 86-84 against the spread
@MarkRussell1975: 122-48 SU, 91-79 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 116-53 SU, 88-82 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 124-46 SU, 88-82 ATS
First up … Big Ten games
Iowa at Nebraska
Nov 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) celebrate after the touchdown in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Friday, Nov. 26
1:30 p.m. EST | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Iowa -1.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska
@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska
@JoshKeatley16: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska
Ohio State at Michigan
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 27
Noon EST | Fox
Tipico Line: Ohio State -8.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Maryland at Rutgers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 27
Noon EST | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Rutgers -1.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Rutgers
@MarkRussell1975: Rutgers
@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers
CONSENSUS PICK: Rutgers
Penn State at Michigan State
Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 27
3:30 p.m. EST | ABC
Tipico Line: Michigan State -.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State
@MarkRussell1975: Penn State
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Northwestern at Illinois
Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) throws a pass in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 27
3:30 p.m. EST | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Illinois -6.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Illinois
@MarkRussell1975: Illinois
@JoshKeatley16: Northwestern
CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois
Indiana at Purdue
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks to players on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 27
Noon EST | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Purdue -14.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue
@MarkRussell1975: Purdue
@JoshKeatley16: Purdue*
CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck motions during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 27
Noon EST | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Wisconsin -6.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)
Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) smiles as he leaves the field after the Bulldogs beat the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Thursday, Nov. 25
7:30 p.m. EST | ESPN
Tipico Line: Mississippi State -1.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Mississippi State
@MarkRussell1975: Mississippi State
@JoshKeatley16: Ole Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: Mississippi State
Georgia at Georgia Tech
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks on during the Georgia G-Day Spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Red defeated Black 28-23. Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald
Saturday, Nov. 27
Noon EST | ABC
Tipico Line: Georgia -35.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia*
@MarkRussell1975: Georgia
@JoshKeatley16: Georgia
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
Texas Tech at Baylor
Oct. 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates a 31-24 win over the Texas Longhorns during an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 27
Noon EST | FS1
Tipico Line: Baylor -14.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Baylor
@MarkRussell1975: Baylor*
@JoshKeatley16: Baylor
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor
Alabama at Auburn
Oct. 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 27
3:30 p.m. EST | CBS
Tipico Line: Alabama -19.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama*
@MarkRussell1975: Alabama*
@JoshKeatley16: Alabama
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) lines up for a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 27
7:30 p.m. EST | ABC
Tipico Line: Oklahoma State -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma State
@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma State
@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State
Notre Dame at Stanford
Sept. 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 27
8 p.m. EST | Fox
Tipico Line: Notre Dame -19.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Notre Dame*
@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame
@JoshKeatley16: Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
