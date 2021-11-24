Big Ten and big game expert college football picks and predictions, Week 13

Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 13, but first, our results after Week 12.

Results so far through 12 weeks

RESULTS SO FAR

@PhilHarrisonBW: 123-47 straight up, 86-84 against the spread

@MarkRussell1975: 122-48 SU, 91-79 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 116-53 SU, 88-82 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 124-46 SU, 88-82 ATS

First up … Big Ten games

Iowa at Nebraska

Nov 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) celebrate after the touchdown in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Friday, Nov. 26

1:30 p.m. EST | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Iowa -1.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska

@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska

Ohio State at Michigan

Top ten Big Ten football recruiting classes over the last 20 years

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 27

Noon EST | Fox

Tipico Line: Ohio State -8.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Maryland at Rutgers

WATCH: What Rutgers HC Greg Schiano said about Ohio State postgame

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Saturday, Nov. 27

Noon EST | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Rutgers -1.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Rutgers

@MarkRussell1975: Rutgers

@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Rutgers

Penn State at Michigan State

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 27

3:30 p.m. EST | ABC

Tipico Line: Michigan State -.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Northwestern at Illinois

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) throws a pass in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 27

3:30 p.m. EST | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Illinois -6.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Illinois

@MarkRussell1975: Illinois

@JoshKeatley16: Northwestern

CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois

Indiana at Purdue

Purdue's Jeff Brohm on Ohio State: 'We were lucky to hold 'em to 59'

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks to players on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 27

Noon EST | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Purdue -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue

@MarkRussell1975: Purdue

@JoshKeatley16: Purdue*

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck motions during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 27

Noon EST | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Wisconsin -6.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) smiles as he leaves the field after the Bulldogs beat the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, Nov. 25

7:30 p.m. EST | ESPN

Tipico Line: Mississippi State -1.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Mississippi State

@MarkRussell1975: Mississippi State

@JoshKeatley16: Ole Miss

CONSENSUS PICK: Mississippi State

Georgia at Georgia Tech

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks on during the Georgia G-Day Spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Red defeated Black 28-23. Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald

Saturday, Nov. 27

Noon EST | ABC

Tipico Line: Georgia -35.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia*

@MarkRussell1975: Georgia

@JoshKeatley16: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Texas Tech at Baylor

Oct. 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates a 31-24 win over the Texas Longhorns during an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 27

Noon EST | FS1

Tipico Line: Baylor -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Baylor

@MarkRussell1975: Baylor*

@JoshKeatley16: Baylor

CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

Alabama at Auburn

Oct. 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 27

3:30 p.m. EST | CBS

Tipico Line: Alabama -19.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama*

@MarkRussell1975: Alabama*

@JoshKeatley16: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) lines up for a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 27

7:30 p.m. EST | ABC

Tipico Line: Oklahoma State -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma State

@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma State

@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State

Notre Dame at Stanford

Sept. 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 27

8 p.m. EST | Fox

Tipico Line: Notre Dame -19.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Notre Dame*

@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame

@JoshKeatley16: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

[listicle id=68405]

[listicle id=68439]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1