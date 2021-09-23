Big Ten and big game expert picks and predictions, Week 4

Onward we go. Every year we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

So we soldier on through the early part of the 2021 season, one that looks like it will be much more normal than what we saw last year. The overall winner of our little pick competition gets an all-expenses-paid pat on the back, so let’s get to it.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over Michigan: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 4, but first, our results after an eventful Week 3.

RESULTS SO FAR

@PhilHarrisonBW: 38-17 SU, 27-28 ATS

@MarkRussell1975: 42-13 SU, 31-24 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 37-18 SU, 27-28 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 39-16 SU, 25-30 ATS

First up … Big Ten early games

Saturday, Sept. 25

Bowling Green at Minnesota

Noon EDT | ESPNU

Tipico Line: Minnesota -31.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota*

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota

@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Ohio at Northwestern

Noon EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Northwestern -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Northwestern*

@MarkRussell1975: Northwestern*

@JoshKeatley16: Northwestern

CONSENSUS PICK: Northwestern*

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

Noon EDT | Fox

Tipico Line: Wisconsin -6.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Notre Dame

@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Villanova at Penn State

Noon EDT | Big Ten Network

Line: Off

@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

NEXT … Big Ten later games

Saturday, Sept. 25

Illinois at Purdue

3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Purdue -11.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue*

@MarkRussell1975: Purdue

@JoshKeatley16: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

Kent State at Maryland

3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Maryland -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland

@MarkRussell1975: Maryland

@JoshKeatley16: Maryland

CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland

Rutgers at Michigan

3:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Line: Michigan -20

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan*

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan*

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan*

Colorado State at Iowa

3:30 p.m. EDT | FS1

Tipico Line: Iowa -23.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa*

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa*

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa*

Nebraska at Michigan State

7 p.m. EDT | FS1

Tipico Line: Michigan State -4.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan State

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State

@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

Akron at Ohio State

7:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Ohio State -49.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State*

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*

Indiana at Western Kentucky

8 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

Tipico Line: Indiana -9.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Indiana

@MarkRussell1975: Indiana

@JoshKeatley16: Indiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana

Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)

Saturday, Sept. 25

Texas Tech at Texas

Noon EDT | ABC

Tipico Line: Texas -7.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Texas

@MarkRussell1975: Texas*

@JoshKeatley16: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS

Tipico Line: Texas A&M -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Texas A&M

@MarkRussell1975: Arkansas

@JoshKeatley16: Texas A&M

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas A&M

Clemson at NC State

3:30 p.m. EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line: Clemson -9.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Clemson

@MarkRussell1975: Clemson

@JoshKeatley16: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

Tennessee at Florida

7 p.m. EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line: Florida -19.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Florida*

@MarkRussell1975: Florida*

@JoshKeatley16: Florida

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida*

West Virginia at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line: Oklahoma -17.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma*

@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma*

@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma*

Arizona at Oregon

10:30 p.m. EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line: Oregon -28.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon*

@MarkRussell1975: Oregon

@JoshKeatley16: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

