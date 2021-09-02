Big Ten and big game expert picks and predictions, Week 1

OK. Here we go. Every year we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the slate of all the college football games for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin-flip.

So off we go for the 2021 season, one that looks like it will be much more normal than what we saw last year. The winner gets an all-expenses-paid pat on the back, so let’s get to it.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win -3.5 over Michigan: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 1, but first, our results after Illinois took care of business against Nebraska and got us off on the wrong foot after the so-called Week 0.

RESULTS SO FAR

@PhilHarrisonBW: 0-1 SU, 0-1 ATS

@MarkRussell1975: 0-1 SU, 1-0 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 0-1 SU, 0-1 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 0-1 SU, 0-1 ATS

First up … Big Ten early games

Thursday, Sept. 2

Temple at Rutgers

6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Line: Rutgers -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Rutgers*

@MarkRussell1975: Rutgers*

@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Rutgers*

Ohio State at Minnesota

8 p.m. | FOX

Tipico Line: Ohio State -13.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Friday, Sept. 3

Michigan State at Northwestern

Noon | ESPN

Tipico Line: Northwestern -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Northwestern

@MarkRussell1975: Northwestern

@JoshKeatley16: Northwestern

CONSENSUS PICK: Northwestern

Saturday, Sept. 4

Western Michigan at Michigan

Noon | ESPN

Tipico Line: Michigan -17.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Fordham at Nebraska

Noon | Big Ten Network

Line: Nebraska -40

@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska*

@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska*

@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska*

Penn State at Wisconsin

Noon | FOX

Tipico Line: Wisconsin -5.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin*

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin (via coin flip)

Next … Big Ten later games

West Virginia at Maryland

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Tipico Line: West Virginia -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland

@MarkRussell1975: Maryland

@JoshKeatley16: West Virginia

CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland

Indiana at Iowa

3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Iowa -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Indiana

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa

@JoshKeatley16: Indiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana

Oregon State at Purdue

7 p.m. | FS1

Tipico Line: Purdue -7.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue

@MarkRussell1975: Purdue

@JoshKeatley16: Oregon State

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

UTSA at Illinois

7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Illinois -4.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Illinois

@MarkRussell1975: Illinois

@JoshKeatley16: UTSA

CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois

Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)

Friday, Sept. 3

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

6 p.m. | ESPN

Tipico Line: North Carolina -5.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: North Carolina*

@MarkRussell1975: North Carolina

@JoshKeatley16: North Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 4

Alabama vs. Miami (FL) (in Atlanta)

3:30 p.m. | ABC

Tipico Line: Alabama -19.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama

@MarkRussell1975: Alabama

@JoshKeatley16: Alabama*

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Louisiana at Texas

4:30 p.m. | FOX

Tipico Line: Texas -8.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Texas

@MarkRussell1975: Texas*

@JoshKeatley16: Louisiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas* (via coin flip)

Georgia vs. Clemson (in Charlotte)

7:30 p.m. | ABC

Tipico Line: Clemson -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Clemson

@MarkRussell1975: Georgia

@JoshKeatley16: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

LSU at UCLA

8:30 p.m. | FOX

Tipico Line: LSU -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: LSU

@MarkRussell1975: UCLA

@JoshKeatley16: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: UCLA

Sunday, Sept. 5

Notre Dame at Florida State

7:30 p.m. | ABC

Tipico Line: Notre Dame -7.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Notre Dame

@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame

@JoshKeatley16: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

