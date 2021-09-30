Big Ten and big game expert picks and predictions, Week 5
The college football calendar is moving fast. Every year we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.
So we soldier on through the early part of the 2021 season, one that looks like it will be much more normal than what we saw last year. The overall winner of our little pick competition gets an all-expenses-paid pat on the back, so let’s get to it.
As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over Michigan: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Here are our expert picks for Week 5, but first, our results after Week 4 (don’t judge, we’re getting better, we promise).
RESULTS SO FAR
@PhilHarrisonBW: 52-20 SU, 37-35 ATS
@MarkRussell1975: 57-15 SU, 38-34 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 48-24 SU, 34-38 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 53-19 SU, 32-40 ATS
First up … Big Ten early games
Friday, Oct. 1
Iowa at Maryland
8 p.m. EDT | FS1
Tipico Line: Iowa -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa
@JoshKeatley16: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
Saturday, Oct. 2
Charlotte at Illinois
Noon EDT | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Illinois -11.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Illinois
@MarkRussell1975: Illinois
@JoshKeatley16: Illinois
CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois
Minnesota at Purdue
Noon EDT | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Purdue -2.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota
@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota
@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Michigan at Wisconsin
Noon EDT | Fox
Tipico Line: Wisconsin -1.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
NEXT … Big Ten later games
Saturday, Oct. 2
Ohio State at Rutgers
3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network
Line: Ohio State -15
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Northwestern at Nebraska
7:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Nebraska -11.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska*
@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska*
@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska
CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska*
Western Kentucky at Michigan State
7:30 p.m. EDT | FS1
Tipico Line: Michigan State -11.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan State*
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State
Indiana at Penn State
7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC
Tipico Line: Penn State -12.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State
@MarkRussell1975: Penn State
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State*
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)
Saturday, Oct. 2
Arkansas at Georgia
Noon EDT | ESPN
Tipico Line: Georgia -18.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia*
@MarkRussell1975: Georgia*
@JoshKeatley16: Georgia
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia*
Cincinnati at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m. EDT | NBC
Tipico Line: Cincinnat -1.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Notre Dame
@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame
@JoshKeatley16: Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
Oregon at Stanford
3:30 p.m. EDT | ABC
Tipico Line: Oregon -7.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon
@MarkRussell1975: Stanford
@JoshKeatley16: Oregon
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon
Ole Miss at Alabama
3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS
Tipico Line: Alabama -14.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama
@MarkRussell1975: Alabama
@JoshKeatley16: Alabama
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama
Baylor at Oklahoma State
7:00 p.m. EDT | ESPN2
Tipico Line: Oklahoma State -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma State
@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma State
@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma State
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State
Boston College at Clemson
7:30 p.m. EDT | ACC Network
Tipico Line: Clemson -14.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Clemson
@MarkRussell1975: Boston College
@JoshKeatley16: Clemson
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson
