Big Ten and big game expert picks and predictions, Week 5

The college football calendar is moving fast. Every year we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

So we soldier on through the early part of the 2021 season, one that looks like it will be much more normal than what we saw last year. The overall winner of our little pick competition gets an all-expenses-paid pat on the back, so let’s get to it.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over Michigan: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 5, but first, our results after Week 4 (don’t judge, we’re getting better, we promise).

RESULTS SO FAR

@PhilHarrisonBW: 52-20 SU, 37-35 ATS

@MarkRussell1975: 57-15 SU, 38-34 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 48-24 SU, 34-38 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 53-19 SU, 32-40 ATS

First up … Big Ten early games

Friday, Oct. 1

Iowa at Maryland

8 p.m. EDT | FS1

Tipico Line: Iowa -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Saturday, Oct. 2

Charlotte at Illinois

Noon EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Illinois -11.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Illinois

@MarkRussell1975: Illinois

@JoshKeatley16: Illinois

CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois

Minnesota at Purdue

Noon EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Purdue -2.5

Story continues

@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota

@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Michigan at Wisconsin

Noon EDT | Fox

Tipico Line: Wisconsin -1.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

NEXT … Big Ten later games

Saturday, Oct. 2

Ohio State at Rutgers

3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Line: Ohio State -15

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Northwestern at Nebraska

7:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Nebraska -11.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska*

@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska*

@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska*

Western Kentucky at Michigan State

7:30 p.m. EDT | FS1

Tipico Line: Michigan State -11.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan State*

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

Indiana at Penn State

7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line: Penn State -12.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State*

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)

Saturday, Oct. 2

Arkansas at Georgia

Noon EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line: Georgia -18.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia*

@MarkRussell1975: Georgia*

@JoshKeatley16: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia*

Cincinnati at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m. EDT | NBC

Tipico Line: Cincinnat -1.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Notre Dame

@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame

@JoshKeatley16: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Oregon at Stanford

3:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line: Oregon -7.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon

@MarkRussell1975: Stanford

@JoshKeatley16: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Ole Miss at Alabama

3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS

Tipico Line: Alabama -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama

@MarkRussell1975: Alabama

@JoshKeatley16: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Baylor at Oklahoma State

7:00 p.m. EDT | ESPN2

Tipico Line: Oklahoma State -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma State

@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma State

@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma State

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State

Boston College at Clemson

7:30 p.m. EDT | ACC Network

Tipico Line: Clemson -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Clemson

@MarkRussell1975: Boston College

@JoshKeatley16: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

List

What the College Football Playoff Rankings would have looked like after Week 4

What the College Football Playoff Rankings would have been post Week 4

List

How did the Big Ten and Ohio State's performance over the weekend impact the ESPN remaining game-by-game FPI predictions for the Buckeyes?

Big Ten football and biggest game expert picks and predictions, Week 5

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.