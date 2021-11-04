Big Ten and big game expert college football picks and predictions, Week 10
Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.
As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over Michigan: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Here are our expert picks for Week 10, but first, our results after Week 9.
RESULTS SO FAR
@PhilHarrisonBW: 94-38 SU, 66-66 ATS
@MarkRussell1975: 94-38 SU, 67-65 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 89-43 SU, 68-64 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 93-39 SU, 65-67 ATS
First up … Big Ten games
Illinois at Minnesota
Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J Fleck and his players enter the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
Noon EDT | ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -14.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota
@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota
@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Ohio State at Nebraska
Ohio State Buckeyes Bryson Shaw (17) Ohio State Buckeyes running back Xavier Johnson (25) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cade Kacherski (46) tackle Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) on a kickoff return during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
Noon EDT | Fox
Line: Ohio State -14.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Penn State at Maryland
Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
3:30 p.m. EDT | FS1
Line: Penn State -9.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State
@MarkRussell1975: Penn State
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Wisconsin at Rutgers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network
Line: Wisconsin -13
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin*
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Michigan State at Purdue
Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Ifeanyi Maijeh (88) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
3:30 p.m. EDT | ABC
Line: Michigan State -2.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan State
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State
Iowa at Northwestern
Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald on the sideline during the first half against the Ohio Bobcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
7 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network
Line: Iowa -11.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa*
@JoshKeatley16: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
Indiana at Michigan
Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua talks to defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (15) and Michigan linebacker David Ojabo (55) during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
7:30 p.m. EDT | Fox
Tipico Line: Michigan -19.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan*
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)
Wake Forest at North Carolina
Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
Noon EDT | ABC
Tipico Line: North Carolina -2.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: North Carolina
@MarkRussell1975: North Carolina
@JoshKeatley16: North Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina
Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Oct 30, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 55-3. Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
3:30 p.m. EDT | ESPN
Tipico Line: Oklahoma State -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma State
@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma State
@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma State
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State
Auburn at Texas A&M
Sep 8, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs onto the field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS
Tipico Line: Texas A&M -4.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Texas A&M
@MarkRussell1975: Auburn
@JoshKeatley16: Texas A&M
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas A&M
Mississippi State at Arkansas
Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
4 p.m. EDT | SEC Network
Tipico Line: Arkansas -4.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Mississippi State
@MarkRussell1975: Mississippi State
@JoshKeatley16: Arkansas
CONSENSUS PICK: Mississippi State
LSU at Alabama
Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
7 p.m. EDT | ESPN
Tipico Line: Alabama -29.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama*
@MarkRussell1975: Alabama*
@JoshKeatley16: Alabama
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama
Oregon at Washington
Sep 11, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 6
7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC
Tipico Line: Oregon -6.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon
@MarkRussell1975: Oregon
@JoshKeatley16: Oregon
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon
