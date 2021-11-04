Big Ten and big game expert college football picks and predictions, Week 10

Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over Michigan: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 10, but first, our results after Week 9.

RESULTS SO FAR

@PhilHarrisonBW: 94-38 SU, 66-66 ATS

@MarkRussell1975: 94-38 SU, 67-65 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 89-43 SU, 68-64 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 93-39 SU, 65-67 ATS

First up … Big Ten games

Illinois at Minnesota

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J Fleck and his players enter the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

Noon EDT | ESPN2

Line: Minnesota -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota

@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Ohio State at Nebraska

Ohio State Buckeyes Bryson Shaw (17) Ohio State Buckeyes running back Xavier Johnson (25) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cade Kacherski (46) tackle Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) on a kickoff return during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

Noon EDT | Fox

Line: Ohio State -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Penn State at Maryland

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Behind enemy lines with Nittany Lions Wire

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

3:30 p.m. EDT | FS1

Line: Penn State -9.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Wisconsin at Rutgers

WATCH: What Rutgers HC Greg Schiano said about Ohio State postgame

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Line: Wisconsin -13

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin*

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Michigan State at Purdue

Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Ifeanyi Maijeh (88) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

3:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Line: Michigan State -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan State

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

Iowa at Northwestern

Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald on the sideline during the first half against the Ohio Bobcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

7 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Line: Iowa -11.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa*

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Indiana at Michigan

Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua talks to defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (15) and Michigan linebacker David Ojabo (55) during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

7:30 p.m. EDT | Fox

Tipico Line: Michigan -19.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan*

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)

Wake Forest at North Carolina

Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

Noon EDT | ABC

Tipico Line: North Carolina -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: North Carolina

@MarkRussell1975: North Carolina

@JoshKeatley16: North Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Oct 30, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 55-3. Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

3:30 p.m. EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line: Oklahoma State -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma State

@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma State

@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma State

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State

Auburn at Texas A&M

Sep 8, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs onto the field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS

Tipico Line: Texas A&M -4.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Texas A&M

@MarkRussell1975: Auburn

@JoshKeatley16: Texas A&M

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

4 p.m. EDT | SEC Network

Tipico Line: Arkansas -4.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Mississippi State

@MarkRussell1975: Mississippi State

@JoshKeatley16: Arkansas

CONSENSUS PICK: Mississippi State

LSU at Alabama

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

7 p.m. EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line: Alabama -29.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama*

@MarkRussell1975: Alabama*

@JoshKeatley16: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Oregon at Washington

What Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said about Ohio State postgame

Sep 11, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 6

7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line: Oregon -6.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon

@MarkRussell1975: Oregon

@JoshKeatley16: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

