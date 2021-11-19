Big Ten and big game expert college football picks and predictions, Week 11

Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 12, but first, our results after Week 11.

Results so far through 11 weeks

@PhilHarrisonBW: 111-46 straight up, 78-79 against the spread

@MarkRussell1975: 110-47 SU, 83-74 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 105-52 SU, 79-78 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 111-46 SU, 79-78 ATS

First up … Big Ten games

Purdue vs. Northwestern

Purdue's Jeff Brohm on Ohio State: 'We were lucky to hold 'em to 59'

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks to players on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 20

Noon EST | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Purdue -10.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue

@MarkRussell1975: Purdue

@JoshKeatley16: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

Rutgers at Penn State

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Saturday, Nov. 20

Noon EST | Big Ten Network

Line: Penn State -17.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State*

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Michigan State at Ohio State

Ohio State moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 20

Noon EST | ABC

Tipico Line: Ohio State -19.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State*

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*

Illinois at Iowa

Big Ten football Week 7 television schedule, key facts | Buckeyes Wire

Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 20

2 p.m. EST | FS1

Tipico Line: Iowa -11.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa*

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa*

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa*

Minnesota at Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 20

3:30 p.m. EST | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Minnesota -6.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota

@JoshKeatley16: Indiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Nebraska at Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) against Eastern Michigan during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 20

3:30 p.m. EST | ABC

Tipico Line: Wisconsin -8.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin*

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Michigan at Maryland

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes the quarterback as Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 20

3:30 p.m. EST | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Michigan -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)

Iowa State at Oklahoma

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Oklahoma Sooners animal mascots Boomer and Sooner pulling Sooner Schooner Conestoga wagon on the field before the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Saturday, Nov. 20

Noon EST | Fox

Tipico Line: Oklahoma -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma

@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma

@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Arkansas at Alabama

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M hit a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 20

3:30 p.m. EST | CBS

Tipico Line: Alabama -21.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama*

@MarkRussell1975: Alabama*

@JoshKeatley16: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*

SMU at Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8), left, and quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates after Ridder ran the ball toward the end zone that set up a touchdown during the 1st half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 20

3:30 p.m. EST | ESPN

Tipico Line: Cincinnati -11.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Cincinnati*

@MarkRussell1975: Cincinnati*

@JoshKeatley16: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati*

Baylor at Kansas State

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; A view of the Baylor Bears students and fans as they celebrate with linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) on the field after the game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at McLane Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 20

5:30 p.m. EST | FS1

Tipico Line: Baylor -.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Baylor

@MarkRussell1975: Kansas State

@JoshKeatley16: Baylor

CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

Oregon at Utah

LOOK. Oregon Ducks reveals uniform combination for Ohio State game.

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles poses with a rose during the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Utah Utes at Levi’s Stadium. Oregon defeated Utah 37-15 to earn a Rose Bowl berth. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 20

7:30 p.m. EST | ESPN

Tipico Line: Utah -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon

@MarkRussell1975: Utah

@JoshKeatley16: Utah

CONSENSUS PICK: Utah

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates during a 24-14 win against Baylor on Oct. 2. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 20

8 p.m. EST | Fox

Tipico Line: Oklahoma State -9.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma State*

@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma State*

@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma State

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State

