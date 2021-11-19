Big Ten and big game expert college football picks and predictions, Week 11
Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.
As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Here are our expert picks for Week 12, but first, our results after Week 11.
Results so far through 11 weeks
RESULTS SO FAR
@PhilHarrisonBW: 111-46 straight up, 78-79 against the spread
@MarkRussell1975: 110-47 SU, 83-74 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 105-52 SU, 79-78 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 111-46 SU, 79-78 ATS
First up … Big Ten games
Purdue vs. Northwestern
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks to players on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 20
Noon EST | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Purdue -10.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue
@MarkRussell1975: Purdue
@JoshKeatley16: Purdue
CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue
Rutgers at Penn State
Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 20
Noon EST | Big Ten Network
Line: Penn State -17.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State*
@MarkRussell1975: Penn State
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Michigan State at Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 20
Noon EST | ABC
Tipico Line: Ohio State -19.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State*
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*
Illinois at Iowa
Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 20
2 p.m. EST | FS1
Tipico Line: Iowa -11.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa*
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa*
@JoshKeatley16: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa*
Minnesota at Indiana
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 20
3:30 p.m. EST | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Minnesota -6.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota
@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota
@JoshKeatley16: Indiana
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Nebraska at Wisconsin
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) against Eastern Michigan during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 20
3:30 p.m. EST | ABC
Tipico Line: Wisconsin -8.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin*
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Michigan at Maryland
Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes the quarterback as Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 20
3:30 p.m. EST | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Michigan -14.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)
Iowa State at Oklahoma
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Oklahoma Sooners animal mascots Boomer and Sooner pulling Sooner Schooner Conestoga wagon on the field before the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Saturday, Nov. 20
Noon EST | Fox
Tipico Line: Oklahoma -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma
@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma
@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma
Arkansas at Alabama
Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M hit a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 20
3:30 p.m. EST | CBS
Tipico Line: Alabama -21.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama*
@MarkRussell1975: Alabama*
@JoshKeatley16: Alabama
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*
SMU at Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8), left, and quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates after Ridder ran the ball toward the end zone that set up a touchdown during the 1st half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 20
3:30 p.m. EST | ESPN
Tipico Line: Cincinnati -11.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Cincinnati*
@MarkRussell1975: Cincinnati*
@JoshKeatley16: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati*
Baylor at Kansas State
Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; A view of the Baylor Bears students and fans as they celebrate with linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) on the field after the game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at McLane Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 20
5:30 p.m. EST | FS1
Tipico Line: Baylor -.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Baylor
@MarkRussell1975: Kansas State
@JoshKeatley16: Baylor
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor
Oregon at Utah
Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles poses with a rose during the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Utah Utes at Levi’s Stadium. Oregon defeated Utah 37-15 to earn a Rose Bowl berth. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 20
7:30 p.m. EST | ESPN
Tipico Line: Utah -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon
@MarkRussell1975: Utah
@JoshKeatley16: Utah
CONSENSUS PICK: Utah
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates during a 24-14 win against Baylor on Oct. 2. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 20
8 p.m. EST | Fox
Tipico Line: Oklahoma State -9.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma State*
@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma State*
@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma State
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State
[listicle id=67718]
All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.
1
1