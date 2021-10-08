Big Ten and big game expert picks and predictions, Week 6

Every year we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

So we soldier on through the first half of the 2021 season, one that looks like it will be much more normal than what we saw last year. The overall winner of our little pick competition gets an all-expenses-paid pat on the back, so let’s get to it.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over Michigan: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 6, but first, our results after Week 5.

RESULTS SO FAR

@PhilHarrisonBW: 63-23 SU, 42-44 ATS
@MarkRussell1975: 68-18 SU, 46-40 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 59-27 SU, 42-44 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 64-22 SU, 39-47 ATS

First up … Big Ten games

Michigan State at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 9

Noon EDT | Big Ten Network
Line: Michigan State -5.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan State
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State
@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

Maryland at Ohio State

(Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Saturday, Oct. 9

Noon EDT | Fox
Tipico Line: Ohio State -20.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Wisconsin at Illinois

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 9

3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Wisconsin -10.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Penn State at Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

4:00 p.m. EDT | Fox
Tipico Line: Iowa -1.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Michigan at Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Josh Ross (12) and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15) get ready during second-half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC
Tipico Line: Michigan -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan
@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)

Oklahoma vs. Texas

OU’s DaShaun White (23) and Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) bring down Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the Sooners’ 53-45 win in Dallas on Oct. 10, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 2

Noon EDT | ABC
Tipico Line: Oklahoma -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma
@MarkRussell1975: Texas
@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Arkansas at Ole Miss

AUBURN, AL – AUGUST 30: Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red flexes during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on August 30, 2014, in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Saturday, Oct. 2

Noon EDT | ESPN
Tipico Line: Ole Miss -5.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ole Miss
@MarkRussell1975: Arkansas
@JoshKeatley16: Arkansas
CONSENSUS PICK: Arkansas

Georgia at Auburn

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 2

3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS

3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS
Tipico Line: Georgia -15.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia
@MarkRussell1975: Georgia
@JoshKeatley16: Georgia
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Boise State at BYU

Dec. 23, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; General view of Boise State Broncos helmets on the sidelines during the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Qualcomm Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 2

3:30 p.m. EDT | ABC
Tipico Line: BYU -5.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: BYU
@MarkRussell1975: BYU
@JoshKeatley16: Boise State
CONSENSUS PICK: BYU

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 2

7:30 p.m. EDT | ACC Network
Tipico Line: Virginia Tech -0.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Notre Dame
@MarkRussell1975: Virginia Tech
@JoshKeatley16: Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Alabama at Texas A&M

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban returns to the locker room at halftime against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 2

8:00 p.m. EDT | CBS
Tipico Line: Alabama -17.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama
@MarkRussell1975: Alabama
@JoshKeatley16: Alabama*
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook

