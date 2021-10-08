Big Ten and big game expert picks and predictions, Week 6

Every year we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

So we soldier on through the first half of the 2021 season, one that looks like it will be much more normal than what we saw last year. The overall winner of our little pick competition gets an all-expenses-paid pat on the back, so let’s get to it.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over Michigan: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 6, but first, our results after Week 5.

RESULTS SO FAR

@PhilHarrisonBW: 63-23 SU, 42-44 ATS

@MarkRussell1975: 68-18 SU, 46-40 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 59-27 SU, 42-44 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 64-22 SU, 39-47 ATS

First up … Big Ten games

Michigan State at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 9

Noon EDT | Big Ten Network

Line: Michigan State -5.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan State

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State

@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

Maryland at Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Maryland 2020 preview and prediction - Buckeyes Wire

(Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Saturday, Oct. 9

Noon EDT | Fox

Tipico Line: Ohio State -20.5

Story continues

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Wisconsin at Illinois

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 9

3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Wisconsin -10.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Penn State at Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 2

Penn State at Iowa

4:00 p.m. EDT | Fox

Tipico Line: Iowa -1.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Michigan at Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Josh Ross (12) and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15) get ready during second-half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 2

Michigan at Nebraska

7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line: Michigan -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)

Oklahoma vs. Texas

Texas and Oklahoma reportedly expresses interest in joining the SEC

OU’s DaShaun White (23) and Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) bring down Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the Sooners’ 53-45 win in Dallas on Oct. 10, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 2

Noon EDT | ABC

Tipico Line: Oklahoma -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma

@MarkRussell1975: Texas

@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Arkansas at Ole Miss

AUBURN, AL – AUGUST 30: Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red flexes during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on August 30, 2014, in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Saturday, Oct. 2

Noon EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line: Ole Miss -5.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ole Miss

@MarkRussell1975: Arkansas

@JoshKeatley16: Arkansas

CONSENSUS PICK: Arkansas

Georgia at Auburn

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 2

Arkansas at Georgia

3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS

Tipico Line: Georgia -15.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia

@MarkRussell1975: Georgia

@JoshKeatley16: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Boise State at BYU

Ohio State football has never played these 39 FBS teams in its history

Dec. 23, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; General view of Boise State Broncos helmets on the sidelines during the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Qualcomm Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 2

3:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line: BYU -5.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: BYU

@MarkRussell1975: BYU

@JoshKeatley16: Boise State

CONSENSUS PICK: BYU

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 2

7:30 p.m. EDT | ACC Network

Tipico Line: Virginia Tech -0.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Notre Dame

@MarkRussell1975: Virginia Tech

@JoshKeatley16: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Alabama at Texas A&M

Current FBS head coaches with time on the sideline at Ohio State

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban returns to the locker room at halftime against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 2

8:00 p.m. EDT | CBS

Tipico Line: Alabama -17.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama

@MarkRussell1975: Alabama

@JoshKeatley16: Alabama*

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

