Big Ten and big game expert picks and predictions, Week 6
Every year we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.
So we soldier on through the first half of the 2021 season, one that looks like it will be much more normal than what we saw last year. The overall winner of our little pick competition gets an all-expenses-paid pat on the back, so let’s get to it.
As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over Michigan: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Here are our expert picks for Week 6, but first, our results after Week 5.
RESULTS SO FAR
@PhilHarrisonBW: 63-23 SU, 42-44 ATS
@MarkRussell1975: 68-18 SU, 46-40 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 59-27 SU, 42-44 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 64-22 SU, 39-47 ATS
First up … Big Ten games
Michigan State at Rutgers
Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Oct. 9
Noon EDT | Big Ten Network
Line: Michigan State -5.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan State
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State
@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State
Maryland at Ohio State
(Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Saturday, Oct. 9
Noon EDT | Fox
Tipico Line: Ohio State -20.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Wisconsin at Illinois
Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Oct. 9
3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Wisconsin -10.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Penn State at Iowa
Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Oct. 2
Penn State at Iowa
4:00 p.m. EDT | Fox
Tipico Line: Iowa -1.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
Michigan at Nebraska
Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Josh Ross (12) and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15) get ready during second-half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Oct. 2
Michigan at Nebraska
7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC
Tipico Line: Michigan -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan
@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)
Oklahoma vs. Texas
OU’s DaShaun White (23) and Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) bring down Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the Sooners’ 53-45 win in Dallas on Oct. 10, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Oct. 2
Noon EDT | ABC
Tipico Line: Oklahoma -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma
@MarkRussell1975: Texas
@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma
Arkansas at Ole Miss
AUBURN, AL – AUGUST 30: Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red flexes during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on August 30, 2014, in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Saturday, Oct. 2
Noon EDT | ESPN
Tipico Line: Ole Miss -5.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ole Miss
@MarkRussell1975: Arkansas
@JoshKeatley16: Arkansas
CONSENSUS PICK: Arkansas
Georgia at Auburn
Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Oct. 2
Arkansas at Georgia
3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS
Tipico Line: Georgia -15.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia
@MarkRussell1975: Georgia
@JoshKeatley16: Georgia
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
Boise State at BYU
Dec. 23, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; General view of Boise State Broncos helmets on the sidelines during the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Qualcomm Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Oct. 2
3:30 p.m. EDT | ABC
Tipico Line: BYU -5.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: BYU
@MarkRussell1975: BYU
@JoshKeatley16: Boise State
CONSENSUS PICK: BYU
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m. EDT | ACC Network
Tipico Line: Virginia Tech -0.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Notre Dame
@MarkRussell1975: Virginia Tech
@JoshKeatley16: Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
Alabama at Texas A&M
Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban returns to the locker room at halftime against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Oct. 2
8:00 p.m. EDT | CBS
Tipico Line: Alabama -17.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama
@MarkRussell1975: Alabama
@JoshKeatley16: Alabama*
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama
All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
