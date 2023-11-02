Big Ten and big game college football expert picks and predictions for Week 10
Every year (and every week of the season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking the Big Ten football games and some of the bigger college football contests as the season goes on.
After nine weeks of play, it still looks like Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State are the class of the league and the East division with the Wolverines and Buckeyes seemingly separating from the pack. The West still looks like a mess, but someone — Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, or really any one of about six teams will sort it out eventually.
How will Week 10 play out in the Big Ten? Our writers take turns picking all the games in the Big Ten straight up and against the spread. and since we’re in the full swing of conference play now, we’ll do the same drill on the top six contests in the nation outside of that (our “pick six”).
As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover. If there is a tie, rather than have a cage match or old-fashioned duel, we’ll settle it with less violence and go with the tried, yet true, coin flip where George Washington has the say.
Here are our expert picks for Week 10 as we also look for what type of separation and improvement we see in the upcoming weeks. But first, here’s what the standings look like with our writers after last week’s action.
Results so far
Results of our picks and predictions so far
@PhilHarrisonBW: 83-24 (straight up), 60-47 (against the spread)
@MarkRussell1975: 87-20 SU, 64-43 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 85-22 SU, 60-47 ATS
@MikeFChen: 83-24 SU, 56-51 ATS
@evanrbach: 90-17 SU, 66-41 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 89-18 SU, 64-43 ATS
Ohio State at Rutgers
Saturday, Nov. 4
Noon ET – CBS – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Ohio State -18.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State
@MikeFChen: Ohio State
@evanrbach: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Wisconsin at Indiana
Saturday, Nov. 4
Noon ET – BTN – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Wisconsin -9.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin*
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
@MikeFChen: Wisconsin
@evanrbach: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Nebraska at Michigan State
Saturday, Nov. 4
Noon ET – FS1 – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Nebraska -3
@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska
@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska
@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska
@MikeFChen: Nebraska
@evanrbach: Nebraska
CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska
Penn State at Maryland
Saturday, Nov. 4
3:30 p.m. ET – Fox – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Penn State -8.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State
@MarkRussell1975: Penn State
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State
@MikeFChen: Penn State
@evanrbach: Penn State*
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Illinois at Minnesota
Saturday, Nov. 4
3:30 p.m. ET – Big Ten Network – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Minnesota -2.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota
@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota
@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota
@MikeFChen: Minnesota
@evanrbach: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Iowa at Northwestern
Saturday, Nov. 4
3:30 p.m. ET – Peacock
BetMGM Line: Iowa -5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa
@JoshKeatley16: Iowa
@MikeFChen: Iowa
@evanrbach: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
Purdue at Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 4
7:30 p.m. ET – NBC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Michigan -32.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan*
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan
@MikeFChen: Michigan*
@evanrbach: Michigan*
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Kansas State at Texas
Saturday, Nov. 4
Noon ET – Fox – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Texas -4
@PhilHarrisonBW: Texas
@MarkRussell1975: Texas
@JoshKeatley16: Texas
@MikeFChen: Texas
@evanrbach: Texas
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas
Notre Dame at Clemson
Saturday, Nov. 4
Noon ET – ABC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Notre Dame -3
@PhilHarrisonBW: Notre Dame
@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame
@JoshKeatley16: Clemson
@MikeFChen: Notre Dame
@evanrbach: Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
Missouri at Georgia
Saturday, Nov. 4
3:30 p.m. ET – CBS – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Georgia -15.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia
@MarkRussell1975: Georgia*
@JoshKeatley16: Georgia
@MikeFChen: Georgia*
@evanrbach: Georgia
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
Saturday, Nov. 4
3:30 p.m. ET – ABC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Oklahoma -6
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma
@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma*
@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma
@MikeFChen: Oklahoma
@evanrbach: Oklahoma
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma
Washington at USC
Saturday, Nov. 4
7:30 p.m. ET – ABC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Washington -3
@PhilHarrisonBW: USC
@MarkRussell1975: Washington
@JoshKeatley16: USC
@MikeFChen: Washington
@evanrbach: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington
LSU at Alabama
Saturday, Nov. 4
7:45 p.m. ET – CBS – Stream fuboTV (watch here)
BetMGM Line: Alabama -3
@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama
@MarkRussell1975: Alabama
@JoshKeatley16: LSU
@MikeFChen: Alabama
@evanrbach: Alabama
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama