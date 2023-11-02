Big Ten and big game college football expert picks and predictions for Week 10

Every year (and every week of the season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking the Big Ten football games and some of the bigger college football contests as the season goes on.

After nine weeks of play, it still looks like Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State are the class of the league and the East division with the Wolverines and Buckeyes seemingly separating from the pack. The West still looks like a mess, but someone — Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, or really any one of about six teams will sort it out eventually.

How will Week 10 play out in the Big Ten? Our writers take turns picking all the games in the Big Ten straight up and against the spread. and since we’re in the full swing of conference play now, we’ll do the same drill on the top six contests in the nation outside of that (our “pick six”).

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover. If there is a tie, rather than have a cage match or old-fashioned duel, we’ll settle it with less violence and go with the tried, yet true, coin flip where George Washington has the say.

Here are our expert picks for Week 10 as we also look for what type of separation and improvement we see in the upcoming weeks. But first, here’s what the standings look like with our writers after last week’s action.

Results so far

Results of our picks and predictions so far

@PhilHarrisonBW: 83-24 (straight up), 60-47 (against the spread)

@MarkRussell1975: 87-20 SU, 64-43 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 85-22 SU, 60-47 ATS

@MikeFChen: 83-24 SU, 56-51 ATS

@evanrbach: 90-17 SU, 66-41 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 89-18 SU, 64-43 ATS

Ohio State at Rutgers

Saturday, Nov. 4

Noon ET – CBS – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Ohio State -18.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

@MikeFChen: Ohio State

@evanrbach: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Wisconsin at Indiana

Saturday, Nov. 4

Noon ET – BTN – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Wisconsin -9.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin*

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

@MikeFChen: Wisconsin

@evanrbach: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Nebraska at Michigan State

Saturday, Nov. 4

Noon ET – FS1 – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Nebraska -3

@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska

@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska

@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska

@MikeFChen: Nebraska

@evanrbach: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska

Penn State at Maryland

Saturday, Nov. 4

3:30 p.m. ET – Fox – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Penn State -8.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

@MikeFChen: Penn State

@evanrbach: Penn State*

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Illinois at Minnesota

Saturday, Nov. 4

3:30 p.m. ET – Big Ten Network – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Minnesota -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota

@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota

@MikeFChen: Minnesota

@evanrbach: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Iowa at Northwestern

Saturday, Nov. 4

3:30 p.m. ET – Peacock

BetMGM Line: Iowa -5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa

@MikeFChen: Iowa

@evanrbach: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Purdue at Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 4

7:30 p.m. ET – NBC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Michigan -32.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan*

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

@MikeFChen: Michigan*

@evanrbach: Michigan*

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Kansas State at Texas

Saturday, Nov. 4

Noon ET – Fox – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Texas -4

@PhilHarrisonBW: Texas

@MarkRussell1975: Texas

@JoshKeatley16: Texas

@MikeFChen: Texas

@evanrbach: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas

Notre Dame at Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 4

Noon ET – ABC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Notre Dame -3

@PhilHarrisonBW: Notre Dame

@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame

@JoshKeatley16: Clemson

@MikeFChen: Notre Dame

@evanrbach: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Missouri at Georgia

Saturday, Nov. 4

3:30 p.m. ET – CBS – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Georgia -15.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia

@MarkRussell1975: Georgia*

@JoshKeatley16: Georgia

@MikeFChen: Georgia*

@evanrbach: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Nov. 4

3:30 p.m. ET – ABC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Oklahoma -6

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma

@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma*

@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma

@MikeFChen: Oklahoma

@evanrbach: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Washington at USC

Saturday, Nov. 4

7:30 p.m. ET – ABC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Washington -3

@PhilHarrisonBW: USC

@MarkRussell1975: Washington

@JoshKeatley16: USC

@MikeFChen: Washington

@evanrbach: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

LSU at Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 4

7:45 p.m. ET – CBS – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Alabama -3

@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama

@MarkRussell1975: Alabama

@JoshKeatley16: LSU

@MikeFChen: Alabama

@evanrbach: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire