Big Ten and big game college football expert picks and predictions for Week 8

Every year (and every week of the season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking the Big Ten football games and some of the bigger college football contests as the season goes on.

After one seven weeks of play, it still looks like teams like Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State are still the class of the league and the East division. The West still looks like a mess, but someone — Iowa, Wisconsin, or a surprise team, will sort it all out eventually.

But how will Week 8 play out in the Big Ten? Our writers take turns picking all the games in the Big Ten straight up and against the spread. and since we’re in the full swing of conference play now, we’ll do the same drill on the top six contests in the nation outside of that (our “pick six”).

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover. If there is a tie, rather than have a cage match or old-fashioned duel, we’ll settle it with less violence and go with the tried, yet true, coin flip where George Washington has the say.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 7 as we also look for what type of separation and improvement we see in the upcoming weeks. But first, here’s what the standings look like with our writers after last week’s action.

Results So Far

Results of our picks and predictions so far

@PhilHarrisonBW: 67-17 (straight up), 49-35 (against the spread)

@MarkRussell1975: 68-16 SU, 50-34 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 70-14 SU, 51-33 ATS

@MikeFChen: 68-16 SU, 43-41 ATS

@evanrbach: 73-11 SU, 53-31 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 71-13 SU, 50-34 ATS

Penn State at Ohio State

Saturday, Oct. 21

Noon ET | Fox

BetMGM Line: Ohio State -4

@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

@MikeFChen: Ohio State

@evanrbach: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Rutgers at Indiana

Saturday, Oct. 21

Noon ET | Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line: Rutgers -4.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Rutgers

@MarkRussell1975: Rutgers

@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers

@MikeFChen: Rutgers

@evanrbach: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Rutgers

Minnesota at Iowa

Saturday, Oct. 21

Noon ET | Fox

BetMGM Line: Iowa -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa

@MikeFChen: Iowa

@evanrbach: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Wisconsin at Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 21

3:30 p.m. ET | FS1

BetMGM Line: Wisconsin -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

@MikeFChen: Illinois

@evanrbach: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Northwestern at Nebraska

Saturday, Oct. 21

3:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line: Nebraska -11

@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska*

@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska*

@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska

@MikeFChen: Nebraska

@evanrbach: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska

Michigan at Michigan State

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:30 p.m. ET | NBC

BetMGM Line: Michigan -24.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

@MikeFChen: Michigan

@evanrbach: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Washington State at Oregon

Saturday, Oct. 21

3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

BetMGM Line: Oregon -20

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon

@MarkRussell1975: Oregon*

@JoshKeatley16: Oregon

@MikeFChen: Oregon*

@evanrbach: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Tennessee at Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 21

3:30 p.m. ET | CBS

BetMGM Line: Alabama -8.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama*

@MarkRussell1975: Alabama*

@JoshKeatley16: Alabama

@MikeFChen: Alabama

@evanrbach: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Ole Miss at Auburn

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

BetMGM Line: Ole Miss -6.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Auburn

@MarkRussell1975: Ole Miss

@JoshKeatley16: Ole Miss

@MikeFChen: Ole Miss

@evanrbach: Ole Miss

CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss

Duke at Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

BetMGM Line: Florida State -13.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Florida State*

@MarkRussell1975: Florida State*

@JoshKeatley16: Florida State

@MikeFChen: Florida State

@evanrbach: Florida State

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida State

Utah at USC

Saturday, Oct. 21

8:00 p.m. ET | Fox

BetMGM Line: USC -7

@PhilHarrisonBW: USC

@MarkRussell1975: Utah

@JoshKeatley16: USC

@MikeFChen: USC

@evanrbach: USC

CONSENSUS PICK: USC

Clemson at Miami (FL)

Saturday, Oct. 21

8:00 p.m. ET | ACC Network

BetMGM Line: Clemson -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Clemson

@MarkRussell1975: Clemson

@JoshKeatley16: Clemson

@MikeFChen: Miami

@evanrbach: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire