Big Ten and Big East announced the schedule for 2023 Gavitt Games

The Big Ten Conference and the Big East Conference announced their matchups for the eighth Gavitt Tipoff Games. The eight-game contests will start on November 13 and finish on November 17.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games is an early-season eight-game contest played between the two conferences, named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East Conference.

From 2015 to 2017, both conferences had a tied 4-4 record each year until 2018, when the Big Ten teams defeated the Big East teams in five of the eight games.

The Big Ten Conference had the advantage these past years, winning the last three out of four challenges. The Big Ten teams topped the Big East teams in 2018 (5-3), 2019 (5-2), and 2022 (6-2) (2020 got canceled due to COVID-19).

The Big East teams captured six out of eight games in 2021 (6-2), with Michigan State and Indiana being the only Big Ten teams to win their matchups. The Big Ten bounced back in 2022, winning six of their eight matchups. St. John’s and DePaul are the only Big East teams to win their 2022 Gavitt Games.

Monday, November 13

Xavier at Purdue Michigan at St. John’s (Played at Madison Square Garden)

Tuesday, November 14

Wisconsin at Providence Marquette at Illinois Iowa at Creighton

Wednesday, November 15

Georgetown at Rutgers

Friday, November 17

Maryland at Villanova Butler at Michigan State

