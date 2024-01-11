Big Ten and Big 12 regular season futures

Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald is joined by host of the Bootleg Football podcast Brett Kollmann to talk through every head coach opening around the NFL and determine the best fit for each one. The duo start things off as always with some of the funniest stories from the weekend, including Arthur Smith's meltdown over the final play of the game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins finishing the season with only one win against a winning team (and a preview of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend), the Jacksonville Jaguar's epic choke job and the Carolina Panthers scoring zero points in the final two weeks of the season. Charles and Brett use the Panthers as a jumping off point to discuss each and every head coach opening around the NFL as they play matchmaker and find the ideal head coach to fill each opening. The hosts discuss the Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots (for Mike Vrabel specifically), Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.