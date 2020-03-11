Big Ten and Big 12 ban fans from conference tournaments

March Madness 2020 continues to change due to coronavirus.

The Big Ten and Big 12 became the latest organizations to alter plans amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fans are banned from the league’s ongoing conference tournaments. The ban begins with Thursday’s games. Both conferences allowed fans at the conference tournaments when they started earlier this week. But earlier in the day, the NCAA announced that fans wouldn’t be allowed in the 2020 NCAA tournament. It’s sparked a response from many of the nation’s top conferences in the midst of a chaotic postseason stretch.

For the Big Ten, it’s the start of a larger ongoing initiative that bans fans from all remaining winter and spring Big Ten sporting events.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby confirmed the league’s decision to continue the tournament without fans during a press conference on Wednesday.

The Ivy League already cancelled its conference tournament completely earlier this week. Teams like Chicago State have also cancelled road trips earlier this month. The Big Ten and Big 12 are just the latest conferences to make decisions based on public health.

March Madness 2020 has certainly been turned upside down by coronavirus. Competing in buildings without fans is a new experience for one of America’s most popular sporting events. March Madness is associated with rowdy fanbases at conference tournaments and NCAA tournament games. That won’t be the case in 2020 with public health becoming a growing concern with coronavirus.

