Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 6

Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 6 slate

Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell are betting big with BetMGM, providing their picks for the every Week 6 matchup of the Big Ten season.

We are back betting on the Big Ten, which means there’s another rendition of the Big Ten Betting Power Rankings. Last week, the top two plays went down, but we managed a 2-2 record, with the remaining two bets coming through.

Again, this is not your traditional power rankings. These do not rank the best teams yet the best teams to bet on or against.

Let’s continue a strong start to the season! Also, if you’re reading this, it could mean a few things. You like me and tail my bets or I’m your favorite person, so you support my work or dislike me and love to fade my bet. Whatever it is, you should join us on the NBC Sports YouTube Channel this Saturday for our Liver College Football Betting Q&A.

Odds Provided By BetMGM

1) Michigan at Minnesota - Vaughn has been on FIRE with fading teams against Michigan. Let’s take Minnesota Team Total UNDER 13.5 (-103).

2) Nebraska at Illinois – Illinois’ defense has been dreadful. 82nd in EPA and 116 in defense rate. Nebraska has been scoring well and should have the advantage. Nebraska Team Total OVER 19.5 (-125) AND Nebraska +3.5 (-110).

3) Purdue at Iowa – Iowa ML (Hudson Card was under pressure a lot last week. Iowa with a strong defense and a high havoc rate. It’s Iowa or nothing.

4) Maryland at Ohio State – This might be Mike Locksley's best offense. Ohio State has scored over 40 points in every game against Maryland. Points seem the move, OVER 57.5 (-110).

5) Rutgers at Wisconsin – I have no confidence in this game. Vaughn Dalzell is leaning Wisconsin -14; I am hoping for a +14.5 on Rutgers. The first time I’ve had zero play for a game.

6) Howard at Northwestern – This game is off the board. Lean Northwestern Team Total OVER when it is posted.

