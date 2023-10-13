Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 7

Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 7 slate

Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give bettors their best picks for the entire Week 7 slate of the Big Ten season.

Another week means another Big Ten Betting Power Rankings. Check them out below and decide which games you're going to tail or fade.

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.



Movin’ On Up - Ohio State

Fading Ohio State has generally been the method for me. Not because I think this team is bad or anything, but because they were overvalued to start the season. Getting +3.5 with Notre Dame was a dream, and once money came flying in on them against Maryland +20.5 was a no-brainer. Both only cashed by the hook, but those key numbers saved us and made us a bit of money.

This week, they are in the classic lookahead spot as they travel to Purdue. Generally, I would be all over the Boilermakers, but Ohio State didn’t play well against Maryland and came out flat in the first half. Having a scare in that game, I’d imagine Ryan Day will have a big message for his boys this week.

If the locker room talk inside enough, Ohio State should cover the -19.5 (-105) in large part due to the size and physicality of their lines. Offensively, their offensive line should allow TreVeyon Henderson and all of the other great backs in that backfield to have big games on the ground.

Defensively, Ohio State’s defensive line should make Hudson Card’s difficult. Card has not played well under pressure, which Ohio State should take full advantage of.

Bet Ohio State -19.5 (-105)

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

1. Indiana at Michigan - Of course, we are tailing Vaughn again. The man is on FIRE! It’s Indiana Team Total UNDER 6.5 (+115) for us!

2. Ohio State at Purdue – OSU -19.5 (-110) - Screw a lookahead. Ohio State should dominate the line of scrimmage. They need a big performance before heading to Beaver Stadium.

3. Illinois at Maryland – Maryland has been dynamite at home to start games. Against Illinois, there is value in betting on them to start hot and go OVER their 7.5 Team Total (+105).

4. Michigan State at Rutgers – Rutgers has a top 20 scoring defense, even after playing Michigan. Michigan State's offense has been almost nonexistent, scoring just 15.8 points per game. Another Team Total UNDER, this time Michigan State 17.5 (-110)

5. Iowa at Wisconsin – UNDER 34.5 (-110) is the lowest total on the board. With Cade McNamara out, Decon Hill is QB1. He hasn’t been great. I don’t see Iowa scoring more than 10 points this weekend.

6. UMASS at Penn State – James Franklin loves to beat down smaller schools. The spread of -41.5 (-115) is massive. Scoring 50 points is not out of the question. Take their Team Total OVER 49.5 points (+100).

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays beginning at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.