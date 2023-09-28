Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 5

Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 5 slate

Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give bettors their best picks for the entire Week 5 slate of the Big Ten season.

The NBC Sports College Football betting crew is back with another round of the Big Ten Betting Power Rankings. Last week, they were sweaty but still profitable. With only seven games to choose from this week, I predict we sweep the board. Isn’t that the goal? Win every bet!

As a reminder, these power rankings are ranking the best bets, not the best teams.

Louisiana Lafayette at Minnesota (-11) | O/U 48.5 | Fox Sports

This is a bounce-back game for Minnesota after 37 points to Northwestern in OT and 31 to North Carolina in regulation. For Louisiana, the Rajin Cajuns have scored 31 or more points in all four games, which makes this total fishy. I would look at the game UNDER 48.5 or a Team Total Under on Louisiana if the number is 17.5 or higher. – Vaughn Dalzell



Michigan State at Iowa (-12.5) | O/U 36.5 | NBC/Peacock

Take UNDER 36.5 (-110) - Is there really a path for either of these flawed offenses to move the ball consistently enough to clear this service academy-esque 36.5-point total? – Eric Froton



Michigan (-18.5) at Nebraska | O/U 40.5 | Fox Sports

The Wolverines' defense has been elite, allowing an NCAA-best 5.7 points per game and six opponent red zone trips (1st). Nebraska's offense found its groove with 35 and 28 points in the last two games, but when the Huskers played Minnesota and Colorado, Nebraska only managed 10 and 14 points. Go UNDER on Nebraska’s Team Total. – Dalzell



Penn State (-27.5) at Northwestern |O/U 45.5 | Fox Sports

With a stout defense, Penn State is only allowing 8.75 points per contest. Even on the road, they should be able to flex their defensive muscle and look to build onto their 4-0 ATS record and cover the 27.5 points. – Brad Thomas



Indiana at Maryland (-14) | O/U 50.5 | Fox Sports

Eight of the last nine meetings combined for 52 or more points between these two teams, including scores of 38-33 and 38-35 over the last two seasons. All four of the matchups in Maryland have resulted in the OVER hitting, so I would lean on that trend if you're betting on this Big Ten clash. – Dalzell



Illinois at Purdue (Even) | O/U 53.5 | Peacock

Illinois Moneyline (-110): The Purdue defensive front has difficulty against power run-oriented offenses like Syracuse and Wisconsin. The bad news: The Fighting Illini are quietly averaging 4.45 yards per carry this year. – Froton



Wagner at Rutgers | (OFF THE BOARD) | Big Ten Network

Even with a game against Michigan, Rutgers is only allowing 15.25 points per game. Under Greg Schiano, they hang their hats on their stout defense. I lean Wagner’s team total UNDER, regardless of the number. - Thomas