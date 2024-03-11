Big Ten Basketball Tournament 2024: TV schedule, bracket, seedings, betting odds and more

Conference Tournament week in college basketball has arrived!

With the regular season now in the books, it's time to crown a champion of the Big Ten.

For the fifth time in the last five tournaments, a new team reigned supreme last year as top-seeded Purdue defeated 10-seeded Penn State, 67-65, at United Center in Chicago.

It was Purdue's first Big Ten Championship since the Boilermakers took it home in 2009.

However, Purdue's success in the Big Ten Tournament didn't translate to the NCAA Tournament, where they were upset by Jersey's own Fairleigh Dickinson, 63-58, in the first round.

With the Big Ten tourney ready to start, here's how to watch and stream, plus the bracket, seeding and more:

When does 2024 Big Ten Tournament start?

This year's tournament begins with the first round on Wednesday, March 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Rutgers and Maryland get things kicked off with the opening game at 6:30 p.m. and the winner will play Wisconsin on Thursday.

Penn State and Michigan will then square off at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner playing Indiana the next day.

The Big Ten Final is Sunday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m.

How to watch, stream 2024 Big Ten Tournament

The first round (Rutgers-Maryland & Penn State-Michigan) will be streaming on Peacock. You can sign up for the streaming service here.

After the opening games, the second round and quarterfinals will be on the Big Ten Network (BTN) and streaming on Sling.

When it comes down to the final four teams in action, the games will move to CBS and streamed on Paramount+ for the semifinals and finals (Saturday and Sunday).

Big Ten Tournament bracket 2024

With the regular season officially over, here's how this year's bracket shakes out:

The 2024 Big Ten Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/8nruoW4zJC — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2024

Seedings for the Big Ten Tournament 2024

Purdue owns the top spot for the second consecutive year after finishing the regular season with a 26-3 record and currently the third-ranked team in the country.

Here's the list of all the seeds from 1-14:

1. Purdue (28-3)

2. Illinois (23-8)

3. Nebraska (22-9)

4. Northwestern (21-10)

5. Wisconsin (19-12)

6. Indiana (18-13)

7. Iowa (18-13)

8. Michigan State (18-13)

9. Minnesota (18-13)

10. Ohio State (19-12)

11. Penn State (15-16)

12. Maryland (15-16)

13. Rutgers (15-16)

14. Michigan (8-23)

2024 Big Ten tournament odds

Unsurprisingly, Purdue's the odds-on-favorites to repeat as Big Ten champions at even money (+100).

Here are the consensus odds in order for the remaining teams in this year's tournament:

2. Illinois (+300)

3. Nebraska (+750)

4. Michigan State (+1100)

5. Wisconsin (+1400)

6. Northwestern (+1600)

7. Ohio State (+3000)

8. Iowa (+4000)

9/10. Indiana & Maryland (+7500)

11. Minnesota (+9000)

12. Penn State (+15000)

13. Michigan (+25000)

2024 Big Ten Tournament prediction

Mar 10, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Dain Dainja (42) and guard Justin Harmon (4) defend the shot of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brock Harding (2) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to go against Purdue here especially at +100.

However, I'm putting my money on Illinois here.

The Fighting Illini have won nine of their last 12 games to end the regular season and sport one of the best offenses in the conference.

Illinois averages just under 84 points per game (83.9) this season but has scored 91 or more in three of their last four victories.

Now the main obstacle is Purdue. They lost both matchup to the Boilermakers by six or fewer points this season.

In what could likely be a third meeting in the finals, I'm gonna go with the bigger underdog in the Illini to win its second Big Ten championship since 2021.

FanDuel Sportsbook and BetMGM both have Illinois at 3/1 (+300) to win the conference tourney.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Big Ten Basketball Tournament 2024: Bracket, TV schedule, seedings