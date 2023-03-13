All Big Ten basketball teams’ first-round NCAA Tournament games and times

The Big Ten once again leads all conferences in the number of teams invited to the NCAA Tournament, this time in a tie with the SEC at eight teams. All told, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, and Purdue all made the field.

But where are all of the teams playing, what seed did they receive, and what are the opponents? Some of the draws are much better than others, and it remains to be seen if the Big Ten can find a way to not only get to a Final Four but finally break through with a national champion for the first time since 2000.

Here is a look at every Big Ten team that’ll be a part of all of the March Madness, where they play, what time the game is, and what team each will do battle with.

Illinois Fighting Illini - No. 9 seed

Jan 10, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood directs his team during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at the State Farm Center. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Tournament Matchup Details

Date | Thursday, March 16

Time | 4:30 p.m. ET

Location | Des Moines, Iowa

Opponent | No. 8 seed Arkansas

Indiana Hoosiers - No. 4 seed

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) drives to the basket and is fouled by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Cedric Russell (2) during the first half at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Tournament Matchup Details

Date | Friday, March 17

Time | 9:55 p.m. ET

Location | Albany, New York

Opponent | No. 13 seed Kent State

Iowa Hawkeyes - No. 8 seed

Feb 16, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Tournament Matchup Details

Date | Thursday, March 16

Time | 6:50 p.m. ET

Location | Birmingham, Alabama

Opponent | No. 9 seed Auburn

Maryland Terrapins - No. 8 seed

Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) high-fives a teammate after scoring during the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Friday, March 10, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Tournament Matchup Details

Date | Thursday, March 16

Time | 12:15 p.m. ET

Location | Birmingham, Alabama

Opponent | No. 9 seed West Virginia

Michigan State Spartans - No. 7 seed

Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko (22) talks to Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Friday, March 10, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Tournament Matchup Details

Date | Friday, March 17

Time | 12:15 p.m. ET

Location | Columbus, Ohio

Opponent | No. 10 seed USC

Northwestern Wildcats - No. 7 seed

Feb 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins looks on during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Tournament Matchup Details

Date | Thursday, March 16

Time | 7:35 p.m. ET

Location | Sacramento, California

Opponent | No. 10 seed Boise State

Penn State Nittany Lions - No. 10 seed

Feb. 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) and Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) react late in the game during the second half of Thursday’s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

NCAA Tournament Matchup Details

Date | Thursday, March 16

Time | 9:55 p.m. ET

Location | Des Moines, Iowa

Opponent | No. 7 seed Texas A&M

Purdue Boilermakers - No. 1 seed

Mar 11, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter gestures to his players during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Center. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Tournament Matchup Details

Date | Friday, March 17

Time | 6:50 p.m. ET

Location | Columbus, Ohio

Opponent | Winner of No. 16 seed Texas Southern/Farleigh-Dickinson

