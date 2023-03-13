All Big Ten basketball teams’ first-round NCAA Tournament games and times
The Big Ten once again leads all conferences in the number of teams invited to the NCAA Tournament, this time in a tie with the SEC at eight teams. All told, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, and Purdue all made the field.
But where are all of the teams playing, what seed did they receive, and what are the opponents? Some of the draws are much better than others, and it remains to be seen if the Big Ten can find a way to not only get to a Final Four but finally break through with a national champion for the first time since 2000.
Here is a look at every Big Ten team that’ll be a part of all of the March Madness, where they play, what time the game is, and what team each will do battle with.
Illinois Fighting Illini - No. 9 seed
Jan 10, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood directs his team during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at the State Farm Center. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Tournament Matchup Details
Date | Thursday, March 16
Time | 4:30 p.m. ET
Location | Des Moines, Iowa
Opponent | No. 8 seed Arkansas
Indiana Hoosiers - No. 4 seed
Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) drives to the basket and is fouled by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Cedric Russell (2) during the first half at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Tournament Matchup Details
Date | Friday, March 17
Time | 9:55 p.m. ET
Location | Albany, New York
Opponent | No. 13 seed Kent State
Iowa Hawkeyes - No. 8 seed
Feb 16, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Tournament Matchup Details
Date | Thursday, March 16
Time | 6:50 p.m. ET
Location | Birmingham, Alabama
Opponent | No. 9 seed Auburn
Maryland Terrapins - No. 8 seed
Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) high-fives a teammate after scoring during the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Friday, March 10, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Tournament Matchup Details
Date | Thursday, March 16
Time | 12:15 p.m. ET
Location | Birmingham, Alabama
Opponent | No. 9 seed West Virginia
Michigan State Spartans - No. 7 seed
Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko (22) talks to Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Friday, March 10, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Tournament Matchup Details
Date | Friday, March 17
Time | 12:15 p.m. ET
Location | Columbus, Ohio
Opponent | No. 10 seed USC
Northwestern Wildcats - No. 7 seed
Feb 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins looks on during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Tournament Matchup Details
Date | Thursday, March 16
Time | 7:35 p.m. ET
Location | Sacramento, California
Opponent | No. 10 seed Boise State
Penn State Nittany Lions - No. 10 seed
Feb. 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) and Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) react late in the game during the second half of Thursday’s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
NCAA Tournament Matchup Details
Date | Thursday, March 16
Time | 9:55 p.m. ET
Location | Des Moines, Iowa
Opponent | No. 7 seed Texas A&M
Purdue Boilermakers - No. 1 seed
Mar 11, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter gestures to his players during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Center. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Tournament Matchup Details
Date | Friday, March 17
Time | 6:50 p.m. ET
Location | Columbus, Ohio
Opponent | Winner of No. 16 seed Texas Southern/Farleigh-Dickinson
