Big Ten Basketball: Rutgers vs Northwestern prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Rutgers men’s basketball (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten) will face Northwestern (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) on Sunday night after losing to the Golden Gophers on a buzzer-beating-three pointer on Thursday night. Entering play on Sunday, the Scarlet Knights have posted a 2-5 record in their past seven games. However, they will have a shot at redemption against Northwestern.

Earlier this season, Rutgers beat Northwestern and will be looking to replicate that success. The Wildcats have also lost three straight games and only scored more than 70 points once in that span.

This Big Ten matchup will be close as both teams have been solid in conference play. While Northwestern has a better record, Rutgers is heavily favored. They will be motivated to prove their doubters wrong and end the regular season with a win.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

Recent history between Rutgers basketball and Northwestern

Entering their last game of the season, Rutgers will be looking to improve to 2-0 against Northwestern. In the first matchup between these two teams earlier this season, Rutgers beat Northwestern 65-62. Cam Spencer led the way offensively for the Scarlet Knights with 23 points and six three-pointers. Clifford Omoruyi dominated on the boards with 11 rebounds.

Injury Report for Rutgers basketball and Northwestern

Rutgers: Mawot Mag (out, leg)

Northwestern: Julian Ropper II (out, ankle), Luke Hanger (out, leg)

Players to Watch: Rutgers basketball and Northwestern

Cam Spencer: While the Scarlet Knights have struggled of late, Spencer has been a bright spot. Spencer has scored ten points or more in four straight games and added 23 rebounds to his resume in that span. As Rutgers looks to end their season in the win column, they will need Spencer at his best.

Boo Buie: Throughout the 2022-2023 campaign, Buie has led the Wildcats offensively and has been a scoring machine of late. In his last five games, the Albany native has scored at least 20 points four times. The Wildcats will need another big game from him as they look to finish the regular season with a win.

Advice and Prediction

Take Rutgers in this one. Entering play on Sunday, they will be highly motivated after a heartbreaking loss against Minnesota on Thursday. They are also facing a Northwestern team that has lost three straight games after winning five straight. It will be a close game, but Rutgers has the edge.

Betting Lines

College basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Sunday at 4:45 AM ET.

Spread Favorite: Rutgers (-5)

Moneyline: Rutgers (-218), Northwestern (+180)

Total: 127 points

