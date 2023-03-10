Big Ten Basketball: Rutgers vs Purdue prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Rutgers men’s basketball will face Purdue (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. Rutgers got here by beating Michigan in dominating fashion in the tournament’s second round.

In the second half Rutgers outscored the Wolverines by 15 as Cam Spencer and Derek Simpson scored 23 of their combined 31 points. However, coming off a big win they will be facing a talented Purdue team.

On Sunday, Purdue became the first Big Ten team since 2014 to win the league title by three or more games. Coming off of that win, they have unfinished business against the Scarlet Knights, who they lost to earlier this season. The Boilermakers will need a big game from Zach Edey as they look to advance beyond the Quarterfinal of the Big Ten tournament.

The game starts at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

Recent history between Rutgers basketball and Purdue

In the season’s only matchup between these two teams, Rutgers pulled off their biggest upset of the season in a 65-64 win. At the time, Purdue was the top-ranked team in the country. Paul Mulcahy led the way offensively for the Scarlet Knights with 16 points, and Clifford Omoruyi had six rebounds. Zach Edey led Purdue in scoring with 19 points.

Injury Report for Rutgers basketball and Purdue

Rutgers: Mawot Mag (out for season, knee

Purdue: No injuries reported

Players to Watch: Rutgers basketball and Purdue

Cliff Omoruyi: Although the Rutgers 2022-2023 campaign has been full of ups and downs, Omoruyi has been their most consistent player. The talented center leads the Scarlet Knights in points and rebounds per game. Since the calendar flipped to March, Omoruyi has scored 43 points in three games, including 23 against Minnesota on March second.





Zach Edey: The Boilermakers’ offense this season has run through their talented center Zach Edey. The Toronto native leads the Boilermakers in points, rebounds, and blocks per game. Edey has scored more than 20 points twice in his last five games and has been a reliable scorer for Purdue.

Advice and Prediction

Take Purdue in this one. They will be looking to avenge their loss to Rutgers earlier this season, and they have won three of their last four games. The Scarlet Knights will be without Mawot Mag, whose injury in February saw Rutgers go on to lose six of their next eight games to close out the season.

The Scarlet Knights will also have little room for error against a highly motivated Purdue team. And, Purdue will be fresh in this one, having a double bye to start the Big Ten Tournament.

Keys to Victory to advance in the Big Ten Tournament

Heading into this matchup, the Boilermakers are heavy favorites. They are the better team offensively. If they can limit the Rutgers stars, then they should emerge with a win. Cliff Omoruyi has a challenging task ahead in trying to limit Zach Edey.

Betting Lines

Lines last updated at 6:44 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Rutgers +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Purdue -270 (bet $270 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS) : Rutgers +6.5 (-115) | Purdue -6.5 (-105)

Over/Under (O/U): 128.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire