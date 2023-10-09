Big Ten basketball preseason poll: Where media puts Indiana basketball

BLOOMINGTON – An annual media-driven preseason men's basketball poll on Monday picked Indiana sixth in the Big Ten ahead of the coming season.

The Hoosiers finished behind, in order, Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland, Illinois and Wisconsin, still slotting comfortably into the top half of the conference for Mike Woodson's third season.

The Boilermakers were picked to repeat as champions, with Zach Edey, last season's Big Ten Player of the Year, garnering the same preseason honor this time around. One other player, Michigan State's Tyson Walker, received a vote.

IU was shut out of the poll's preseason All-Big Ten first and second teams, but the Hoosiers didn't go unnoticed. Freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako was picked as league Freshman of the Year, with Maryland's Deshawn Harris-Smith, Michigan State's Xavier Booker (Cathedral High School), Purdue's Myles Colvin (Heritage Christian) and Ohio State's Scotty Middleton all receiving votes.

Penn State guard Ace Baldwin, last season's Atlantic 10 Player of the Year at VCU, was tabbed preseason Transfer of the Year. Baldwin followed Rams coach Mike Rhoades to State College in the offseason.

Here's the schedule: IU basketball in 2023-24

Full results and voting totals, as well as my annotated ballot, are below.

Big Ten basketball preseason poll (media)

First-place votes in parentheses

1. Purdue, 388 (24)

2. Michigan State, 368 (4)

3. Maryland, 304

4. Illinois, 301

5. Wisconsin, 276

6. Indiana, 244

7. Ohio State, 228

8. Northwestern, 195

9. Iowa, 164

10. Rutgers, 147

11. Michigan, 131

12. Nebraska, 90

13. Penn State, 71

14. Minnesota, 33

Big Ten basketball preseason Player of the Year

Zach Edey, Purdue (27)

Also receiving votes: Tyson Walker, Michigan State (1).

Big Ten basketball preseason Freshman of the Year

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana (19)

Also receiving votes: DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland (5); Xavier Booker, Michigan State (2); Myles Colvin, Purdue, and Scotty Middleton, Ohio State (1).

Big Ten basketball preseason Transfer of the Year

Ace Baldwin, Penn State (14)

Also receiving votes: Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan (6); Jamison Battle, Ohio State (4); Kel'el Ware, Indiana, and AJ Storr, Wisconsin (2).

All-Big Ten basketball preseason teams

First team All-Big Ten

Zach Edey, Purdue

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Second team All-Big Ten

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State

Ace Baldwin, Penn State

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois

Also receiving votes

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State; Julian Reese, Maryland; Steven Crowl, Wisconsin; Dawson Garcia, Minnesota; Braden Smith, Purdue; Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin; Xavier Johnson, Indiana; Zed Key, Ohio State; Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana; Payton Sandfort, Iowa; Jaden Akins, Michigan State; Connor Essegian, Wisconsin; Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan; Tony Perkins, Iowa; Jamison Battle, Ohio State; Fletcher Loyer, Purdue; AJ Storr, Wisconsin; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin; Malik Hall, Michigan State; Ben Krikke, Iowa; Donta Scott, Maryland; Kel’el Ware, Indiana.

Zach Osterman's Big Ten ballot ballot

1. Michigan State

2. Purdue

Right, so: Purdue is the defending champion. I was one of just four voters to pick Michigan State (nobody but the Spartans or Boilermakers got first-place votes).

I started with Purdue atop my ballot. Then as I dug through my teams it got harder to ignore Michigan State's depth. I think Purdue will be better in some areas, but I'd like to know the Boilermakers can shoot and score well enough outside of Edey to believe they've evolved.

Also, quite simply, repeating is hard. Only one Big Ten program has repeated as champion in the last decade — Tom Izzo's Michigan State. I recognize there's a good chance I'm wrong here. But I went with Sparty.

3. Illinois

My confidence in the top of my poll ends here, and doesn't pick back up again until probably Nebraska. Even the Huskers might be better than I'm giving them credit for. We could do a thing for every team from about 4-12, where I can give you 2-3 reasons to really believe in them, and just as many to doubt them. It's a grab bag in the middle of the league, for me.

4. Wisconsin

5. Iowa

6. Indiana

I'll have more on Indiana's specific results in Thursday's Talking Points newsletter, because there are some interesting bits relevant to the Hoosiers in the voting data. Quickly on why I had them here: I like their tools, and I like their athleticism. I need to see this team defend man-to-man at a higher level than it did a year ago. And, as ever, the Hoosiers need to make some 3s before I can believe in them as a true contender.

7. Maryland

8. Rutgers

9. Michigan

10. Northwestern

11. Ohio State

See! Here's an example. Do I feel good about Ohio State down here? No! Can I justify it? Maybe! Hard league to peg.

12. Nebraska

13. Penn State

14. Minnesota

Player of the Year: Zach Edey, Purdue.

Walker might challenge him. I guess Shannon could, too. But it's just so hard to see past Edey's dominance.

Transfer of the Year: Ace Baldwin, Penn State.

Get to know the name, because Baldwin will do everything for Penn State. He scores, he assists, he draws fouls, he makes free throws. Oh and he was A-10 Defensive Player of the Year last year.

Freshman of the Year: Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana.

This is a nod first to Mgbako's prospect ranking and general draft status. But, in fairness, it's also a nod to what we've seen Mike Woodson do with a talented freshman, being able to bring that sort of player in, develop him and feature him in a more pro-style offense.

First team All-Big Ten

Zach Edey, Purdue

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Terrence Shannon, Illinois

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

AJ Hoggard, Michigan State

Second team All-Big Ten

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Malik Hall, Michigan State

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Xavier Johnson, Indiana

About the poll: The Athletic's Brendan Quinn and the Columbus Dispatch's Adam Jardy conduct the poll jointly every year, surveying 28 media members (two from each program's beat) for their selections. Votes are tallied and reported jointly by the Athletic and the Dispatch, then disseminated to participating outlets for publication.

