Big Ten basketball power rankings: Wisconsin knocked off the top spot

After another packed week of Big Ten hoops, there is a new number one team in the latest BadgersWire power rankings.

After Wisconsin climbed all the way from the middle of the pack towards the top spot, the Badgers were beaten at home by Michigan State this past Friday.

A number of Big Ten results were surprising this past week, as Illinois lost by double-digits at Maryland, Purdue fell at Indiana, and Michigan stormed past Indiana on Sunday.

The Big Ten currently has no NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds projected by either ESPN or CBS, but seven conference teams are slotted to be in the tournament by both outlets.

Here is a look at this week’s Big Ten basketball power rankings:

No. 1: Michigan State (15-3, 6-1 BIG)

Jan 21, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall (25) works the ball against Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) and forward Carter Gilmore (14) at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Even with the Badgers missing Tyler Wahl, a road win at Wisconsin was enough to propel Michigan State to the top spot.

No. 2: Wisconsin (15-3, 6-2)

Jan 21, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) tries to get ball around Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie (5) and forward Joey Hauser (10) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

For a team without a bad loss in conference play, it would be unfair to knock the Badgers down any further. Wisconsin is still 13-1 when both Tyler Wahl and Johnny Davis play.

No. 3: Purdue (16-3, 5-3)

Purdue head coach Matt Painter reacts during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Purdue had a chance to steal a win at Indiana late, but fell short. The Boilermakers bounced back convincingly with a 20-point win over Northwestern.

No. 4: Ohio State (12-4, 5-2)

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, right, tries to block a dunk by Wisconsin center Chris Vogt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Liddell was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio State did not play a Big Ten game this week, but return to action this Thursday at Minnesota.

No. 5: Illinois (13-5, 6-2)

Jan 2, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) dunks during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at the State Farm Center. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

It was a rough 0-2 week for Illinois, who lost by 16 on the road at Maryland on Friday.

No. 6: Michigan (9-7, 3-3)

MADISON, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines calls out to his team during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on February 14, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Michigan is starting to look like themselves again, as they picked up double-digit wins against Maryland and at Indiana this week.

No. 7: Indiana (14-5, 5-4)

Indiana’s Race Thompson (25) passes around Micbigan’s Diabate (14) during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan men’s basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

The Hoosiers defeated Purdue late before falling to Michigan on Sunday.

No. 8: Rutgers (11-7, 5-3)

Jan 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) passes the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Gophers at Williams Arena. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers defeated Iowa at home before falling to Minnesota on the road.

No. 9: Iowa (14-5, 4-4)

Jan 22, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Andy Christos (33) defends Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hakweyes won 68 to 51. Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa fell at Rutgers before returning home and taking care of Penn State.

No. 10: Maryland (10-9, 2-6)

Jan 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) celebrates with guard Hakim Hart (13) during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Xfinity Center. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland came away with an impressive home win over Illinois after falling to Michigan.

No. 11: Minnesota (11-5, 2-5)

Jan 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) reacts after winning the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Gophers picked up a big win on Saturday as they defeated Rutgers at home.

No. 12: Penn State (8-8, 3-5)

Jan 22, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots a baseline jumper over Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hakweyes won 68 to 51. Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State fell at Iowa on Saturday in lopsided fashion.

No. 13: Northwestern (9-8, 2-6)

Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, drives to the basket past Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Northwestern fell at home to Wisconsin before Purdue ran away from the Wildcats at Mackey Arena.

No. 14: Nebraska (6-13, 0-8)

Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) attempts a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska fell at home to Indiana and is still winless in conference play.

