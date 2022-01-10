Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Shakeup at top of league – where’s MSU land?

A complete slate of conference play this week resulted in quite a bit of shakeup in our weekly power rankings — especially at the top of the league.

For the first time this season, Purdue is not the top team in the league and we have a new No. 1 squad. Who is replacing the Boilermakers as our top Big Ten team this week?

Let’s take a look at where we have the Spartans and the rest of the Big Ten teams in our updated weekly power rankings:

No. 14: Nebraska

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Record: 6-10 (0-5 in Big Ten)

Nebraska fought hard against the Spartans earlier this week but remains winless in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers remain in the cellar of the Big Ten for another week.

No. 13: Michigan

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-6 (1-2 in Big Ten)



Who would have thought the Wolverines would be this low entering the season? Not me, but I’m starting to lose my confidence that they’ll be able to turn things around this year.

No. 12: Maryland

Ron Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-7 (0-4 in Big Ten)

What a disappointing season for the Terps. Maryland went 0-3 this week, and remains winless in Big Ten play so far this year. Their season is on life support at the moment.

No. 11: Northwestern

Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-5 (1-3 in Big Ten)

The Wildcats have dropped three straight, with two of those games coming at home. Northwestern will need to right the ship quickly if they want to contend for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 10: Penn State

Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-6 (2-3 in Big Ten)

Penn State is going to be a tough team to play each and every game. The Nittany Lions got a nice road win over Northwestern this week and took Purdue down to the wire as well in a narrow home loss.

No. 9: Minnesota

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times

Record: 10-3 (1-3 in Big Ten)

It was a rough week for Minnesota, with a pair of blowout losses. The Golden Gophers will look to bounce back in another tough matchup at Michigan State on Wednesday.

Story continues

No. 8: Iowa

Mary Langenfeld/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-4 (1-3 in Big Ten)



Iowa had an up-and-down week with a win over Maryland and a loss at Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes appear to be a middle-of-the-road Big Ten team this year — which will be good enough to be part of NCAA Tournament bubble talk.

No. 7: Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-5 (3-1 in Big Ten)

The Rutgers I expected to see this year is finally coming to life. The Scarlet Knights went 2-0 this week with a nice win over Michigan and a massive blowout victory over Nebraska.

No. 6: Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-3 (4-1 in Big Ten)

This may be a little low for the Buckeyes, but that 16-point loss at Indiana is deserving of dropping Ohio State a few spots. However, with the talent on that roster, don’t be surprised if we see them back near the top in a few weeks.

No. 5: Indiana

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times

Record: 12-3 (3-2 in Big Ten)

It was a great week for the Hoosiers. Indiana started off with a big-time win over Ohio State and backed that up with another convincing win over Minnesota.

No. 4: Purdue

Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-2 (2-2 in Big Ten)

Purdue could very well be 1-3 in the Big Ten right now (actually 0-4 if we are being honest) so maybe we bought into the Boilermakers as the clear-cut favorites in the league a little too early? Purdue is still a great team but I’m losing confidence in them game-by-game.

No. 3: Illinois

Ron Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-3 (4-0 in Big Ten)

Like Rutgers, Illinois is starting to live up to my preseason expectations — which was a Big Ten title contender. The Fighting Illini took care of business this week and remain unbeaten in conference play.

No. 2: Michigan State

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Record: 13-2 (2-2 in Big Ten)

It wasn’t pretty, but Michigan State survived a scare vs. Nebraska this week. The Spartans’ other game (at Michigan) was canceled due to COVID-19 so we will see Michigan State next on Wednesday against Minnesota.

No. 1: Wisconsin

Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record: 13-2 (4-1 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin couldn’t have had a much better week. The Badgers were a perfect 3-0 with a signature road victory over Purdue. Wisconsin moves into the top spot of the Big Ten until someone else knocks them off.

Complete Rankings

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Big Ten Power Rankings

1. Wisconsin

2. Michigan State

3. Illinois

4. Purdue

5. Indiana

6. Ohio State

7. Rutgers

8. Iowa

9. Minnesota

10. Penn State

11. Northwestern

12. Maryland

13. Michigan

14. Nebraska

1

1