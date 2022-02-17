Big Ten basketball power rankings, surprise at the top

The Big Ten is starting its home stretch towards the postseason, and the league is about as bunched up as a little league soccer game. Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, and Michigan State are all still right in the thick of things, and even the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have started to make some noise in the league.

As we begin the sprint to the end of the regular season, we thought it’d be a good idea to pause and take stock of where things stand in the league. Not by way of what the standings say, but who is playing the best right now. This is also not a projection of where things will end up (there’s plenty more space for that), but a look at who is playing at a high level as we sit here in mid-February.

All the madness begins in March, but there’s chaos happening before that in one of the deepest and most talented leagues in the country. Here are the current Big Ten basketball power rankings as we count down from 14 to 1.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Feb 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg talks with guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Nebraska only has one win in the Big Ten, and there have been some ugly games. The win did come as of late against Minnesota, but it has not been a good year in Lincoln, to say the least.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Ben Johnson talks to his team during a timeout during the first half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Reason for the Ranking

The wheels have begun to fall off for Minnesota after starting out the season with a pretty amazing start. The Golden Gophers started the season winning 10 of their first 11, but have now dropped 10-of-12. More than that, some of the losses have been embarrassing, including the most recent 70-45 loss to Ohio State.

Maryland Terrapins

Feb 6, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kyle Young (25) during the first half at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

It’s hard to believe that this Maryland team only has three conference wins. The Terps have been very competitive and have a lot of talent but just aren’t that deep. To be a good team, you have to be able to pull out close games, and that just hasn’t happened enough.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) moves to the basket against Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) during the first half at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Penn State just got a big win over Michigan State, but before that, the Nittany Lions lost 6-of-7. Like most teams in the conference though, they’ll be a tough out for anyone the rest of the way, including the Big Ten tournament.

Indiana Hoosiers

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Indiana used to be at least in arm’s reach of the top of the league, but that has all changed after four-straight losses. There have been some real issues as of late scoring points, and in this league, that’s going to doom you against anyone.

Northwestern Wildcats

Sun., Jan. 9, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins talks to players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA Division I men’s basketball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Value City Arena. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Reason for the Ranking

Don’t let the conference record of 5-9 fool you because the Wildcats are a tough, tough out and have begun to show it, winning three of their last four to get closer to .500. The game against Purdue will tell us a lot about where things stand right now.

Michigan Wolverines

Feb 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) grabs the rebound in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Crisler Center. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Michigan started out the year as a top-five team, but that was far too optimistic. The Wolverines hit a midseason slump but have begun to play much better as Hunter Dickinson has elevated his game. There’s still a lot of inconsistency, but Michigan does still have a shot to get into the NCAA tournament if it can build on its run of winning 6 of its last 9.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa guards Joe Toussaint (1) and Tony Perkins (11) defend as teammate Ahron Ulis, foreground right, covers Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. during an NCAA Big Ten Conference men’s basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Reason for the Ranking

Iowa has been up and down this year but has strung together three wins to get above .500 in the league. Then right, the offense can hang with anyone but the team has yet to find enough consistency on both ends of the floor to be a title contender in the league.

Michigan State Spartans

Feb 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo argues a call with an official during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

After looking like the best team in the Big Ten through the first half of the conference season, the Spartans have hit a major skid, losing three of their last four, including a 62-58 game on the road to Penn State. Teams have finally found a way to limit the Spartans’ transition and made them work in the half-court where things have not gone well.

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 11, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) guarded by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) during the first half at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Wisconsin hasn’t done anything to lose respect but also hasn’t done enough to separate itself from this group of teams. The Badgers are right there at the top of the league and are a tough team to play against. The loss to Rutgers at home is a concerning development, though the Scarlet Knights are beating every ranked team it comes across right now.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Teammates high five guard Malaki Branham (22) during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Ohio State won 70-45. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Here is where the power rankings get awfully tough. Any of the teams from here on out are playing well enough to win the conference and do some damage in the postseason. Ohio State has had some good wins as of late, but also couldn’t finish at Purdue and at Rutgers. The Buckeyes remain in a good spot to make a run at the whole thing coming down the stretch.

Purdue Boilermakers

Ohio State center Joey Brunk (50) and Ohio State guard Eugene Brown III (3) guards Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the second half of an NCAA men’s basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Reason for the Ranking

Purdue has the most talent of any team in the league but has had some unexplainable hiccups, including a weird and unexpected performance at Michigan. This team will be there in the end, but the defense has been on the side of a milk carton at times and that has to get better for the deepest run this team can make in the postseason.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Feb 16, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives to the basket against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Illinois has its big man Kofi Cockburn and plenty to surround him, but the team is not invincible either as evidenced by the double-digit loss to Rutgers. You know this team will be right there on the last weekend.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Feb 9, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) moves to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Remember, these are power rankings, and simply put; no team is playing at the level that Rutgers is. Consider that the Scarlet Knights have beaten Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Illinois in the last four games, and that’s all you need to know. Rutgers may not win the Big Ten title, but it’s arguably the hottest team in the country right now. We’ll see if this run is sustainable.

