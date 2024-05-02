Big Ten basketball opponents set for 2024-25

May 1—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois won't travel to Los Angeles for the 2024-25 college basketball season, but two games in the Pacific Northwest is on top for the Illini when the Big Ten expands to 18 teams.

The Big Ten released each teams' slate of opponents for 2024-25 on Wednesday. Despite expanding to 18 teams with the addition of UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon, the conference will stick with a 20-game league schedule. At least for the time being.

That means Illinois will play 14 teams just once with home-and-away matchups with Michigan State, Northwestern and Wisconsin. The Illini will host UCLA (and former Illini guard Skyy Clark) and USC, while making trips to Seattle and Eugene, Ore., to play Washington and Oregon.

The full slate of home-only, away-only and home-and-away matchups is as follows:

Home only

Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA and USC

Away only

Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Rutgers and Washington

Home and away

Michigan State, Northwestern and Wisconsin