Big Ten basketball media poll has Ohio State as contender, E.J. Liddell honored

We might be deep in the throws of Ohio State football season, but it’ll be basketball season on the banks of the Olentangy before you know it.

The hoops season in Columbus always seems to sneak up on folks because the Buckeyes are usually in the middle of some pretty special things on the gridiron when the media circus for basketball rolls around, and it’s no different this year.

In fact, Big Ten basketball media days is set to take place Thursday and Friday of this week and we’ll of course have some of the coverage for you. Before that though, there was an informal media poll done to predict the order of finish in the league, Preseason All-Big Ten players, Freshman of the Year, and Preseason Player of the Year. It’s spearheaded by Brendan Quinn of The Athletic and Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch (subscription may be required), and the results are in.

Michigan, Purdue picked as class of Big Ten in preseason men's basketball media poll https://t.co/roRoY4ndsA — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) October 6, 2021

OSU is heavily in the mix as you might have guessed. Here’s what all the media members polled say about the upcoming 2021-2022 Big Ten basketball season.

NEXT … Predicted Order of Finish

Predicted order of finish (Voting points included; first-place votes in parentheses.)

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) works against Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) on Saturday, March 13, 2021, during the men’s Big Ten basketball tournament from Lucas Oil Stadium. Ohio State Buckeyes beat Michigan Wolverines 68-67. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

1. Michigan, 373 (13)

2. Purdue, 373 (12)

3. Illinois, 320 (3)

4. Ohio State, 316

5. Maryland, 269

6. Michigan State, 262

7. Indiana, 219

8. Rutgers, 208

9. Iowa, 150

10. Wisconsin, 149

11. Nebraska, 105

Story continues

T-12. Northwestern, 81

T-12. Penn State, 81

14. Minnesota, 34

NEXT … Preseason Player of the Year

Preseason Player of the Year (Voting points included)

WATCH: Ohio State's E.J. Liddell discusses feedback from NBA scouts

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives to the basket against Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 11

Jaden Ivey, Purdue, 5

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, 4

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, 3

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 3

Trevion Williams, Purdue, 2

Next … Freshman of the Year

Preseason Freshman of the Year (Voting points included)

Montverde’s Caleb Houstan goes up strong on Oak Hill’s Jalen Ricks to score. Montverde Academy faced Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy in the quarterfinals of the GEICO Nationals, held at FSW in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Houstan, Michigan, 20

Max Christie, Michigan State, 7

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska, 1

Next … Preseason first-team All-Big Ten

First team All-Big Ten (Voting points included; first-place votes in parentheses.)

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, right, goes up to shoot in front of teammate center Kofi Cockburn and Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (27)

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State (26)

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (25)

Jaden Ivey, Purdue (21)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (20)

Also receiving votes: Trevion Williams, Purdue (10); Eric Ayala, Maryland (4); Andre Curbelo, Illinois, and DeVante’ Jones, Michigan (2); Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers, and Caleb Houstan, Michigan (1)

[listicle id=56860]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1