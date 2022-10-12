Big Ten basketball media days: Live updates as Tom Izzo, Juwan Howard speak

Another season of Michigan State basketball and Michigan basketball return, in some respect, Wednesday at Big Ten basketball media days in Minneapolis.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo are expected to meet with reporters Wednesday at Target Center, along with a couple of Spartans and Wolverines players.

MSU finished last season, the 26th under Izzo, 23-13 with a 11-9 record in conference play and a second-round exit in the NCAA tournament. Max Christie, Gabe Brown, Julius Marble and Marcus Bingham are gone, but most of the team's guards and wings return; freshmen Tre Holloman and Jaxon Kohler could play larger-than-expect roles.

Michigan in its fourth year under Juwan Howard was 19-15 overall and 11-9 against Big Ten teams, losing in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament.

Both teams begin their season Nov. 7 at home: Michigan vs. Fort Wayne and Michigan State vs. Northern Arizona. Michigan State hosts Michigan on Jan. 7, 2023 and Michigan hosts the rivalry game Feb. 18, 2023.

