Big Ten basketball awards 2024: all-conference teams, player of the year, coach of the year
With the conference tournament set to tip off Wednesday in Minneapolis, the Big Ten released its all-conference basketball teams and various other awards Tuesday.
The honorees included some familiar names.
Purdue’s Zach Edey repeated as the Big Ten player of the year after averaging 24.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game for the Boilermakers, who won the Big Ten regular season title. Edey becomes just the second player since 2000 to win the award in consecutive years and the fourth player ever, joining Iowa’s Luka Garza, Michigan State’s Mateen Cleaves and Ohio State’s Jim Jackson.
He’s joined on the all-conference first team by Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., Northwestern’s Boo Buie, Maryland’s Jahmir Young, Illinois’ Marcus Domask and Edey’s Purdue teammate, Braden Smith. Edey, Buie, Shannon and Smith were all selected to the first team by both coaches and media while Young was selected by the media and Domask by the coaches.
Purdue’s Matt Painter and Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg were named the co-coaches of the year. Painter led the Boilermakers to a second-consecutive outright Big Ten regular season championship while Hoiberg helped orchestrate a six-win improvement from the previous season and has the Cornhuskers on the verge of their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.
It’s Painter’s fifth coach of the year award, tying him with Bob Knight for the second-most of all-time, behind only his Purdue predecessor, Gene Keady.
Here's a rundown of the first-, second- and third-team all-Big Ten selections, as judged by the league's coaches and media, as well as other awards:
Big Ten all-conference basketball teams 2023-24
Editor's note: all players listed are selected by coaches and media unless otherwise specified
First team
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Braden Smith, Purdue
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Jahmir Young, Maryland (media)
Marcus Domask, Illinois (coaches)
Zach Edey, Purdue
Second team
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
AJ Storr, Wisconsin
Jahmir Young, Maryland (coaches)
Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska (coaches)
Tony Perkins, Iowa (coaches)
Marcus Domask, Illinois (media)
Kel’el Ware, Indiana (media)
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (media)
Third team
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (coaches)
Kel’el Ware, Indiana (coaches)
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern (coaches)
Rienk Mast, Nebraska (coaches)
Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska (media)
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois (media)
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State (media)
All-defensive team
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
Chuck Hepburn, Wisconsin
Kel’el Ware, Indiana
Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers
Zach Edey, Purdue
All-freshman team
Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana
Owen Freeman, Iowa
Cam Christie, Minnesota
John Blackwell, Wisconsin
DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland
Big Ten awards
Player of the year: Zach Edey, Purdue
Co-coach of the year: Matt Painter, Purdue
Co-coach of the year: Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska
Defensive player of the year: Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Co-freshman of the year: Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana
Co-freshman of the year: Owen Freeman, Iowa
Sixth player of the year: Mason Gilis, Purdue
Assistant coach of the year: Brandon Brantley, Purdue
