Big Ten basketball awards 2024: all-conference teams, player of the year, coach of the year

Craig Meyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
With the conference tournament set to tip off Wednesday in Minneapolis, the Big Ten released its all-conference basketball teams and various other awards Tuesday.

The honorees included some familiar names.

Purdue’s Zach Edey repeated as the Big Ten player of the year after averaging 24.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game for the Boilermakers, who won the Big Ten regular season title. Edey becomes just the second player since 2000 to win the award in consecutive years and the fourth player ever, joining Iowa’s Luka Garza, Michigan State’s Mateen Cleaves and Ohio State’s Jim Jackson.

He’s joined on the all-conference first team by Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., Northwestern’s Boo Buie, Maryland’s Jahmir Young, Illinois’ Marcus Domask and Edey’s Purdue teammate, Braden Smith. Edey, Buie, Shannon and Smith were all selected to the first team by both coaches and media while Young was selected by the media and Domask by the coaches.

Purdue’s Matt Painter and Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg were named the co-coaches of the year. Painter led the Boilermakers to a second-consecutive outright Big Ten regular season championship while Hoiberg helped orchestrate a six-win improvement from the previous season and has the Cornhuskers on the verge of their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

It’s Painter’s fifth coach of the year award, tying him with Bob Knight for the second-most of all-time, behind only his Purdue predecessor, Gene Keady.

Here's a rundown of the first-, second- and third-team all-Big Ten selections, as judged by the league's coaches and media, as well as other awards:

Big Ten all-conference basketball teams 2023-24

Editor's note: all players listed are selected by coaches and media unless otherwise specified

First team

  • Boo Buie, Northwestern

  • Braden Smith, Purdue

  • Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

  • Jahmir Young, Maryland (media)

  • Marcus Domask, Illinois (coaches)

  • Zach Edey, Purdue

Second team

  • Tyson Walker, Michigan State

  • AJ Storr, Wisconsin

  • Jahmir Young, Maryland (coaches)

  • Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska (coaches)

  • Tony Perkins, Iowa (coaches)

  • Marcus Domask, Illinois (media)

  • Kel’el Ware, Indiana (media)

  • Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (media)

Third team

  • Payton Sandfort, Iowa

  • Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

  • Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (coaches)

  • Kel’el Ware, Indiana (coaches)

  • Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern (coaches)

  • Rienk Mast, Nebraska (coaches)

  • Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska (media)

  • Coleman Hawkins, Illinois (media)

  • Bruce Thornton, Ohio State (media)

All-defensive team

  • Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

  • Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

  • Chuck Hepburn, Wisconsin

  • Kel’el Ware, Indiana

  • Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

  • Zach Edey, Purdue

All-freshman team

  • Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

  • Owen Freeman, Iowa

  • Cam Christie, Minnesota

  • John Blackwell, Wisconsin

  • DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland

Big Ten awards

  • Player of the year: Zach Edey, Purdue

  • Co-coach of the year: Matt Painter, Purdue

  • Co-coach of the year: Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska

  • Defensive player of the year: Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

  • Co-freshman of the year: Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

  • Co-freshman of the year: Owen Freeman, Iowa

  • Sixth player of the year: Mason Gilis, Purdue

  • Assistant coach of the year: Brandon Brantley, Purdue

