Big Ten basketball awards 2024: all-conference teams, player of the year, coach of the year

With the conference tournament set to tip off Wednesday in Minneapolis, the Big Ten released its all-conference basketball teams and various other awards Tuesday.

The honorees included some familiar names.

Purdue’s Zach Edey repeated as the Big Ten player of the year after averaging 24.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game for the Boilermakers, who won the Big Ten regular season title. Edey becomes just the second player since 2000 to win the award in consecutive years and the fourth player ever, joining Iowa’s Luka Garza, Michigan State’s Mateen Cleaves and Ohio State’s Jim Jackson.

He’s joined on the all-conference first team by Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., Northwestern’s Boo Buie, Maryland’s Jahmir Young, Illinois’ Marcus Domask and Edey’s Purdue teammate, Braden Smith. Edey, Buie, Shannon and Smith were all selected to the first team by both coaches and media while Young was selected by the media and Domask by the coaches.

Purdue’s Matt Painter and Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg were named the co-coaches of the year. Painter led the Boilermakers to a second-consecutive outright Big Ten regular season championship while Hoiberg helped orchestrate a six-win improvement from the previous season and has the Cornhuskers on the verge of their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

It’s Painter’s fifth coach of the year award, tying him with Bob Knight for the second-most of all-time, behind only his Purdue predecessor, Gene Keady.

Here's a rundown of the first-, second- and third-team all-Big Ten selections, as judged by the league's coaches and media, as well as other awards:

Big Ten all-conference basketball teams 2023-24

Editor's note: all players listed are selected by coaches and media unless otherwise specified

First team

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Braden Smith, Purdue

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Jahmir Young, Maryland (media)

Marcus Domask, Illinois (coaches)

Zach Edey, Purdue

Second team

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

AJ Storr, Wisconsin

Jahmir Young, Maryland (coaches)

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska (coaches)

Tony Perkins, Iowa (coaches)

Marcus Domask, Illinois (media)

Kel’el Ware, Indiana (media)

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (media)

Third team

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (coaches)

Kel’el Ware, Indiana (coaches)

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern (coaches)

Rienk Mast, Nebraska (coaches)

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska (media)

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois (media)

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State (media)

All-defensive team

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

Chuck Hepburn, Wisconsin

Kel’el Ware, Indiana

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Zach Edey, Purdue

All-freshman team

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

Owen Freeman, Iowa

Cam Christie, Minnesota

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland

Big Ten awards

Player of the year : Zach Edey, Purdue

Co-coach of the year: Matt Painter, Purdue

Co-coach of the year : Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska

Defensive player of the year : Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Co-freshman of the year : Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

Co-freshman of the year : Owen Freeman, Iowa

Sixth player of the year: Mason Gilis, Purdue

Assistant coach of the year: Brandon Brantley, Purdue

