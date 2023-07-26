The Big Ten is back on NBC, here is the schedule

It was announced earlier this year that the Big Ten will officially be back on NBC for a special Saturday Big Ten matchup.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy recently Tweeted out the schedule, and Wisconsin is on it in full force. McMurphy did add that this comes with the caveat of no games being flexed to different networks.

The Badgers’ first matchup on NBC in 2023 will take place against the Iowa Hawkeyes on October 14 in Madison. The NBC schedule begins on September 23, as Maryland travels to Michigan State for a 2:30 PM CT kickoff.

The NBC Big Ten schedule is packed with entertaining matchups. Here is a complete look at the 2023 schedule according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy:

September 23: Maryland at Michigan State

The first matchup on NBC will see Mel Tucker’s Spartans taking on Taulia Tagovailoa and the Maryland Terrapins. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM CT.

September 30: Illinois at Purdue

Jim Leonhard, yes, that Jim Leonhard’s new team, takes on Purdue with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM CT.

October 7: Purdue at Iowa

Iowa’s first NBC appearance comes in a night game against Purdue with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM CT.

October 14: Iowa at Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s NBC opener will be a 2:30 PM CT matchup against Iowa at Camp Randall.

October 21: Minnesota at Iowa

For a third straight week, Iowa is on NBC. The Hawkeyes take on Minnesota at 2:30 PM CT.

October 21: Michigan at Michigan State

A classic rivalry that has seen some of the wildest endings in the sports recent history, Michigan and Michigan State do battle at 6:30 PM ET.

October 28: Ohio State at Wisconsin

NBC’s second trip to Camp Randall will take place on October 28 as the Badgers host the Buckeyes.

November 4: Purdue at Michigan

Michigan is back in primetime as the Wolverines take on Purdue at 6:30 PM CT.

November 11: Maryland at Nebraska

Maryland and Nebraska will do battle at 2:30 PM CT in another NBC doubleheader weekend.

November 11: Michigan State at Ohio State

Ohio State gets another primetime game as they take on Michigan State at 6:30 PM CT.

November 18: Nebraska at Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s third and final game on NBC of the year, with all of them coming at home. The Badgers and Huskers are set for a 6:30 PM CT kickoff.

November 24: Penn State vs Michigan State (Ford Field)

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions take on Michigan State at a semi-neutral site of Ford Field. The matchup is set for 6:30 PM CT.

