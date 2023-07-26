The Big Ten is back on NBC, here is the schedule

It was announced earlier this year that the Big Ten will officially be back on NBC for a special Saturday Big Ten matchup.
Action Network’s Brett McMurphy recently Tweeted out the schedule, and Wisconsin is on it in full force. McMurphy did add that this comes with the caveat of no games being flexed to different networks.
The
Badgers’ first matchup on NBC in 2023 will take place against the Iowa Hawkeyes on October 14 in Madison. The NBC schedule begins on September 23, as Maryland travels to Michigan State for a 2:30 PM CT kickoff.
The NBC Big Ten schedule is packed with entertaining matchups. Here is a complete look at the 2023 schedule according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy:
September 23: Maryland at Michigan State Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks on the headset against the Wisconsin Badgers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
The first matchup on NBC will see Mel Tucker’s Spartans taking on
Taulia Tagovailoa and the Maryland Terrapins. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM CT. Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Leonhard, yes,
that Jim Leonhard’s new team, takes on Purdue with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM CT. October 7: Purdue at Iowa Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa’s first NBC appearance comes in a night game against Purdue with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM CT.
October 14: Iowa at Wisconsin Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin’s NBC opener will be a 2:30 PM CT matchup against Iowa at Camp Randall.
October 21: Minnesota at Iowa Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
For a third straight week, Iowa is on NBC. The Hawkeyes take on Minnesota at 2:30 PM CT.
October 21: Michigan at Michigan State Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh listens in as quarterback Alan Bowman (15) huddles up the offense during the Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
A classic rivalry that has seen some of the wildest endings in the sports recent history, Michigan and Michigan State do battle at 6:30 PM ET.
October 28: Ohio State at Wisconsin Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) and Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) have a laugh as part of Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Badgers Media Day 0853
NBC’s second trip to Camp Randall will take place on October 28 as the Badgers host the Buckeyes.
November 4: Purdue at Michigan Nov 19, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines Players celebrate after the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan is back in primetime as the Wolverines take on Purdue at 6:30 PM CT.
November 11: Maryland at Nebraska Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Maryland and Nebraska will do battle at 2:30 PM CT in another NBC doubleheader weekend.
November 11: Michigan State at Ohio State Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Football Buckeyes Spring Football
Ohio State gets another primetime game as they take on Michigan State at 6:30 PM CT.
November 18: Nebraska at Wisconsin Nov 25, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Mickey Joseph watches his team play the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin’s third and final game on NBC of the year, with all of them coming at home. The Badgers and Huskers are set for a 6:30 PM CT kickoff.
November 24: Penn State vs Michigan State (Ford Field) Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports
James Franklin and the Nittany Lions take on Michigan State at a semi-neutral site of Ford Field. The matchup is set for 6:30 PM CT.
Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire